Phasmophobia's First Update of 2024 Adds New Settings for Graphics and Lighting

Phasmophobia developer Kinetic Games has rolled out a new update, bringing the horror game up to version 0.9.4.0. The holiday event officially came to an end today, and the new update removes it while adding in a bunch of changes. Several of these changes relate to lighting in Phasmophobia, and the developers have used player feedback to make improvements to this part of the game. Hopefully these changes will result in better visibility and an improved gameplay experience. Full patch notes from the game's official page on Steam can be found below:

NEW

New graphics settings have been added to the Journal (Currently not available for VR and requires a graphics card):

Eye Adaption: Simulates your eyes adjusting to light or dark areas over time

Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI): Simulates bounced lighting; making lighting and shadows look less dark. This may affect performance so there are three quality settings.



Static lighting has been overhauled in all locations



Ambient light has been increased



Light from outside sources (moon, street lights) will now shine through windows



Larger rooms or rooms with darker materials such as farm houses may look darker, however this is intended

CHANGES

Removed the Holiday Event



Reflections will now update quicker and more consistently when lights are toggled on or off



The brightness slider has been adjusted to 0%-250% and its maximum value lowered slightly due to the new brighter ambient light



The cursor brightness slider has been adjusted to be 0%-100%



Moved the wardrobe and lights in the Nursery in Grafton for better lighting



Adjusted the range and brightness of the passive player light



Adjusted the range and brightness of several location lights to make them more realistic



Grafton hiding spots

The upstairs hallway armchair and nursery crib are now hiding zones and can be blocked

The upstairs armchair has been moved closer to the wall to make it safer





Adjusted the player post processing to give slightly more cinematic colours



Improved performance when toggling the fuse box



Ghost writing books can no longer be thrown by a poltergeist ability

FIXES

Metallic door knobs are now shiny again



Fixed several safe spots in Willow



"Deja Vu" weekly challenge now has the correct items



"Glow in the Dark" weekly challenge now has the Fuse Box as the correct state: Broken



"Hide and Seek: Extreme" weekly challenge now correctly has 3 evidence



Adjusted several reflection probes in Tanglewood to stop glowing objects when a light is turned on in a different room



You can now take a photo of the Sunny Meadows summoning circle



Motion sensors now correctly show detections on the truck map



Fixed safe spots in the Sunny Meadows male room 5 and Maple Campsite Storage Tent 2



The ghost can no longer get stuck on the fallen down locker in the School hallway



Campsite A and B in Maple Lodge Campsite will now work correctly

Following the update's announcement on Twitter, Kinetic Games was inundated with questions about the console versions of Phasmophobia. The developer announced versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S last June, but the console release was indefinitely delayed back in October. Since then, there has been no news on a release date, and it seems the developer has nothing to report just yet. PC users have been getting a bit annoyed with the constant stream of requests, but clearly there's a lot of excitement surrounding the title. Hopefully we'll learn more as we get further into 2024, but the studio is well aware how much fans want to see the game on more platforms!

How do you feel about today's Phasmophobia update? Are you still patiently awaiting the game's console release? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!