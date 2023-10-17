Phasmophobia Console Release Date Delayed Indefinitely

In August, developer Kinetic Games was forced to delay Phasmophobia's console launch for the first time, citing "unpredicted development issues," which were further complicated by a fire at its office. At the time, Kinetic said it was targeting a Halloween launch to celebrate the spooky holiday, but today the team shared that the console port is going to be delayed even further. Unlike the last delay, Kinetic isn't sharing a new release date for Phasmophia on PS5, PSVR 2, and Xbox Series X/S, instead saying that "it will be worth the wait."

From the blog, it seems that the fire that impacted the original timeline is still troubling the team. It says, "As we still try to adapt to our new remote working life after the fire incident and to establish a new office, we've encountered unforeseen challenges in adapting the game for consoles." Kinetic has also run into some issues with optimizing the game on PSVR 2 and has had to rework the entirety of the Maple Lodge Campsite, giving it a new look in a time-consuming process. All of those factors have led to this delay, which again, doesn't currently have a release date in sight.

Of course, that might not mean fans are waiting until next year or further. The console version could still launch this year, but Kinetic is understandably cautious about announcing another release date for Phasmophia on consoles after missing two launch dates in a row. And, with so much work being done on the Maple Lodge Campsite, it is certainly possible that the port won't be ready until sometime in 2024. Either way, Phasmophia fans waiting for this launch would undoubtedly be annoyed if Kinetic missed another release date, so it's probably smart to hold that announcement back until it's absolutely sure it can hit it.

Phasmophia Halloween Event

It's not all bad news for Phasmophia fans though (at least if you have the PC version). Kinetic also announced that it will be holding a Halloween event that makes use of the newly re-designing Maple Lodge Campsite. Once you're able to complete the event, you will earn a new ID card badge and trophy. Essentially, the way this works is that you'll find recipe cards across every location in Phasmophia. You'll then need to find those materials and return to the campsite. There, you can use the new cauldron to create a "ghostly concoction."

Additionally, the campsite and lobby will have new Halloween-themed decorations throughout the event to help get you in the spooky spirit. Phasmophia's Halloween event launches "on or around" October 26. The reason for it being a little up-in-the-air is that the team is waiting until it's back from TwitchCon to make sure it can issue any needed hotfixes.

Phasmophia is available now on PC. The game will eventually come to PlayStation 5, PSVR 2, and Xbox Series X/S, but there is currently no concrete release date.