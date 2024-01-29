Enshrouded Joins Palworld Atop Steam Charts After Passing 1 Million Players

Palworld has been the breakout hit of early 2024. The survival game flew up the Steam sales charts and broke almost every single player count record on the service. However, it's not the only early-access game from the survival genre dominating Steam's sales charts. Developer Keen Games released Enshrouded five days after Palworld went live. While Enshrouded hasn't seen quite as big of an explosion as Pocketpair's monster-catching game, it has been racking up sales at a rate that would be incredibly impressive if it wasn't happening so close to the juggernaut that is Palworld. That said, there's plenty to celebrate with a game still in early access hitting one million copies sold, which is exactly the milestone Enshrouded past earlier today.

Enshrouded Breaks 1 Million Players in 4 Days

In just four days, Enshrouded has attracted over a million players. We are completely blown away by its success and the overwhelmingly positive reception. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank all our players. pic.twitter.com/bIWgQ5Gn5e — Keen Games ➡️ Enshrouded out NOW! (@KeenGamesStudio) January 29, 2024

Enshrouded hitting this milestone this early is a testament to the quality Keen Games has put into its product from the very jump. Not to take anything away from Palworld, but some of that audience is coming over because of how closely the game resembles Pokemon. Enshrouded doesn't have anything close to a gimmick matching that, so these huge sales numbers are more impressive in some ways.

It's also very impressive that both survival games can stand beside each other on the sales charts when launching so close together. That again speaks to the quality of the early access experience for both Enshrouded and Palworld. If both games weren't relatively polished from the jump, the word of mouth might quickly die out. Instead, this looks like it's only the beginning for both studios.

In fact, Keen Games said as much in its tweet announcing the milestone. The tweet reads, "We're excited to let you know that this is just the beginning for Enshrouded. We are looking forward to continuing the development of the game with your support, aiming to make Enshrouded the best game it can be. Once again, a heartfelt thank you to everyone!"

What is Enshrouded?

As mentioned, Enshrouded is a survival game. It's set within the magical realm of Embervale and players will need to use their wits to survive the harsh landscape. Eventually, players can create the settlement of their dreams and take on some ferocious enemies using the game's in-depth skill tree to construct a unique build. Enshrouded also supports up to 16 players in online co-op, meaning those battles can become epic if you have enough friends joining you.

While plans can change, the team at Keen Games currently plans to bring Enshrouded out of early access by early next year. Over that year of development, the team plans to add all kinds of new content to the game, including new biomes, enemies, and equipment. Plus, Keen Games wants to expand what's available for decorating to make the settlements players build feel even more like home.

Enshrouded is available now on PC.