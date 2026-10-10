Baldur’s Gate 3 Proved Players Love Breaking Games, So Why Don’t More RPGs Let Them?

There’s something deeply satisfying about making a video game do something its developers probably never expected could happen. Perhaps you turn an environmental hazard into the star of an encounter. Or maybe you stumble into a solution so haphazardly absurd that you can’t help but wonder how the developers could have ever accounted for it. These are the moments that tend to be pretty awesome. You remember them, because they’re just that impactful.

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Few modern RPGs understand that better than Baldur’s Gate 3. Larian Studios built an adventure that rewards experimentation that often breaks things is crazy ways. Its systems often work together to reward you for creativity. You don’t always have to fight fair. Sometimes, you don’t even have to fight at all if you can think of a way to make that happens. Often, the best solution is the one that makes you laugh because you can’t believe it actually worked.

Why Are RPG Developers So Afraid of Letting Players Break Their Games?

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Making an RPG is a massive undertaking, and I think most people realize this to some degree. Developers have to build worlds that feel believable while ensuring that quests progress correctly and encounters remain challenging. There’s a whole bunch under the hood to make everything function. Every new ability introduces another variable that creates another possibility. Letting players combine systems in unexpected ways makes the job even harder, especially when a clever trick can bypass an encounter that took weeks to design. From a development perspective, keeping things under control makes sense. From a player’s perspective, though, too much control can make an adventure feel awfully restrictive. Not good for any RPG.

Larian understands that players don’t always want to follow the intended path. They want to find their own way through a problem, even if that means doing something that never explicitly suggested. Doing so rewards player agency, which mean you are much more likely to continue, rather than setting the game down. An enemy guarding a narrow passage might seem like a serious obstacle until you realize you can shove them off a ledge. A difficult fight might become much easier after you experiment with the environment.

Of course, there’s a difference between giving players freedom and shipping a broken game. Nobody wants a quest to become impossible because an important character wandered into a wall and disappeared forever. But RPGs don’t need to eliminate every unexpected interaction to remain well designed. Sometimes, the most memorable solution is one that completely sidesteps the intended challenge. Developers should absolutely fix bugs that ruin an experience, but they should think twice before patching out every clever strategy that makes players feel like geniuses. If a player discovers a ridiculous way to win and the game still holds together afterward, maybe that’s not such a problem. Maybe that’s the point, especially if its fun and don’t break everything.

The Best RPG Moments Are Often the Ones Players Aren’t Supposed to Have

Courtesy of Larian Studios

Ask someone about their favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 moment, and there’s a good chance they’ll tell you about something that sounds totally made up. Players don’t just remember the major story beats or the carefully scripted conversations. They also remember the time a disastrous plan somehow worked, or when an improvised solution turned a terrifying encounter into a genuine comedy routine. These moments belong to the player because they were actively creating it, often by making a decision that seemed questionable right up until it paid off.

This is where player freedom, and its the reason why people still talk up decades old RPGs to this day. When a game allows you to experiment, it gives you ownership over the experience. Two players can face the same encounter and walk away with completely different stories because they approached the problem differently. One might carefully plan every move, while another discovers that an enemy can be defeated through sheer environmental stupidity. Neither experience needs to be the definitive one. The beauty is that the game makes room for both, allowing players to create memories that feel personal rather than manufactured.

And that’s something more RPGs should take seriously. Memorable experiences are what keep people talking about games long after they’ve finished them. A beautifully written cutscene can leave a lasting impression, but so can a ridiculous plan that somehow works against all odds. Developers don’t have to abandon balance or stop designing encounters with a clear purpose. They simply need to trust players enough to let them surprise themselves. Baldur’s Gate 3 shows that an RPG can be carefully crafted without feeling tightly controlled, and that’s the best thing a developer can do is leave a little room for chaos. Think about it: if every problem has one intended solution, are we really role-playing, or are we just following pre-defined instructions? Make it make sense!