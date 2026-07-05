Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Can Finally Live Their Night City Dream Life in This Upcoming Cozy Game

It took me several tries and a long time before I got invested in Cyberpunk 2077, but once I did, I was hooked. My favorite thing to do was simply driving through Night City, enjoying the streets, glowing signs, and towering cityscapes, but I often yearned to dive deeper into the life outside of being a solo. I wanted a cyberpunk experience that focused on living rather than surviving. I wanted to own an apartment, visit restaurants, meet strange people, and wander neon streets without worrying about firefights every five minutes. And for years, one upcoming game represented that.

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Nivalis, now rebranded to Nivalis Nights, is an upcoming cozy slice-of-life game set within a cyberpunk city. It is being developed by ION LANDs, the team behind Cloudpunk, and I have been waiting for this hidden gem for quite some time. So I was beyond pumped when it finally revealed a release date of September 29th. The moment I watched the newest trailer, I immediately thought of exploring Cyberpunk 2077‘s Night City, except without the constant violence and chaos. Instead, Nivalis Nights promises something equally compelling: the opportunity to build a life inside a beautiful cyberpunk world.

Nivalis Nights Looks Like the Cyberpunk Life Simulator I Have Been Waiting For

Image courtesy of ion lands

Welcome to the cyberpunk city of Nivalis, where neon dreams become your reality. Set in a district struggling under CorpSec crackdowns and threatened by a mysterious serial killer, Nivalis Nights places players in a city filled with danger, opportunity, and ambition. But unlike Cyberpunk 2077, you are on the periphery of this danger rather than the star. Instead of playing as a mercenary, you live a humble life operating a noodle stand with the potential to expand your business.

The core appeal of Nivalis Nights lies in its slice-of-life gameplay systems. Players can manage restaurants, ramen bars, and clubs while purchasing or growing ingredients themselves. Relationships also play a major role, allowing players to forge connections with the city’s diverse residents. Every day presents choices about how to spend time, whether that means expanding a business empire, developing friendships, or pursuing romantic relationships.

Outside of business management, Nivalis Nights appears packed with activities that make its world feel alive. Players can explore the city by boat, fish along the docks, customize their homes, participate in cyberpunk chess tournaments, and challenge NPCs to various mini-games. More intriguingly, players can also engage in sabotage against competitors during curfew hours while avoiding security systems, adding a layer of risk to an otherwise cozy experience. Combined with realistic weather systems and day-night cycles, the result looks like one of the most ambitious life simulators in recent memory thanks to its cyberpunk setting.

Nivalis Nights Could Be the Closest Thing to Living in Cyberpunk 2077‘s Night City

Image courtesy of ion lands

One of Cyberpunk 2077‘s greatest strengths has always been Night City itself. CD Projekt Red created one of gaming’s most immersive urban environments, filled with crowded markets, towering skyscrapers, neon advertisements, and countless stories hiding around every corner. Yet despite its incredible atmosphere, players often spend their time racing between missions, combat encounters, and dramatic story moments rather than simply existing within the city. There were seldom opportunities to slow down and enjoy life there.

That is where Nivalis Nights appears to differentiate itself. Rather than treating its cyberpunk setting as a backdrop for violence and action, it transforms the city itself into the primary attraction. Walking through rain-drenched streets, operating businesses, decorating apartments, and building relationships become the core experience. In many ways, it feels like the answer to a question I have asked since first stepping into the tragic shoes of V: what if we could simply live in Night City?

The comparison becomes even stronger when considering atmosphere. Like Cyberpunk 2077, Nivalis Nights embraces towering architecture, glowing advertisements, urban decay, and social inequality. The presence of corporate oppression, criminal activity, and a serial killer storyline ensures that danger still exists, but players maintain far greater control over how deeply they engage with those elements. For fans who spent hours walking through Japantown or exploring Kabuki simply to absorb the atmosphere, Nivalis Nights may finally provide the cyberpunk life simulation experience they’ve always wanted.

The Possibilities for Life in Nivalis Nights Feel Almost Endless

Image courtesy of ion lands

What excites me most about Nivalis Nights is the sheer variety of lifestyles players may be able to pursue. Some players will likely focus entirely on building a culinary empire, transforming a modest noodle stand into the city’s premier dining establishment. Others may pursue the nightlife business, operating clubs and entertainment venues while becoming major figures in Nivalis’ social scene. And there may even be more lifestyles that are yet revealed to further diversify options.

There are also quieter activities available that lean into the cozy life. Players can spend time fishing, decorating homes, growing ingredients, and developing relationships with the city’s inhabitants. The ability to own and customize homes adds another layer of immersion that many life simulation fans crave. After a stressful day managing businesses or avoiding corporate security patrols, returning to the personal safe place of your apartment overlooking a neon skyline sounds incredibly appealing.

Then there is the possibility of embracing a darker lifestyle. Sabotaging rivals under cover of curfew, navigating dangerous districts, and surviving amid serial killings and corporate crackdowns creates opportunities for emergent storytelling that few life sims attempt. Whether players want to become entrepreneurs, socialites, criminals, or simply citizens trying to survive, Nivalis Nights appears determined to support a wide range of playstyles. After waiting years for this game, September 29 cannot come soon enough for me.

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