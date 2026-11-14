5 Older D&D Subclasses That Players Need To See In 2027’s Dark Sun Expansion

Following the Season of Champions to cap off Dungeons and Dragons‘ content plans for 2026, the next big expansion is Dark Sun, an R-rated mature dystopia from older editions of the iconic TTRPG. A new expansion is a new opportunity to bring back 5th Edition subclasses into the fresh 5.5e rules, so long as they fit Dark Sun’s unique tone compared to other D&D environments. The post-apocalypse of Athas is the perfect playground to re-invent some fan-favorite archetypes, including some that are long overdue to the game as its evolved since 2024.

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The recent Arcana Unleashed and Ravenloft: The Horrors Within expansions to D&D from 2026 have graced players with a variety of subclasses for character building — both new and old. Several classic archetypes came back, from the Necromancer Wizard to the College of Spirits Bard from the last few D&D supplemental books before the 5.5e content starting coming out. Currently, after the World of Warcraft crossover has just concluded with its expansion content, players are wondering what the Seasons of Champions may bring to end to year, but they’re even more curious to see what Dark Sun creates in 2027.

5. Bard – College of Whispers

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Dark Sun is not a setting for the faint of heart, as the world of Athas is full of depraved figures attempting to survive and conquer war-torn lands decimated by magic. The Sorcerer-Kings of Athas are legendary figures for their brutality and tyranny, responsible for nation-wide genocides of non-human species and acting as primary antagonists to these settings. As such, the political influence of these figures could give rise to characters who are schemers and scoundrels, playing into the larger evil of the Sorcerer-Kings to carve their own power in Athas. To fit such a theme, a subclass like the College of Whispers Bard would be a perfect fit.

The College of Whispers is a path for Bard characters once introduced in Xanathar’s Guide to Everything, representing the only real “evil” path for a normally cheery or whimsical class. This archetype uses the natural affinity people have toward Bards to their advantage, collecting secrets with the guise of a happy-go-lucky performer in the midst of important figures. Some College of Whisper Bards gather knowledge for blackmail, extortion, or threats toward the powerful, a mindset that would fit well in Athas’ cruel world. At the same time, using a high Charisma to tell lies or sow doubt offers a unique play style compared to other Bards.

Mechanically, the College of Whispers has a lot to offer for a 5.5e rework, especially compared to other Bards in the game right now. This subclass can speak words of terror to frighten enemies, while using Psychic Blades to add psychic damage to weapon attacks. Over time, players can use the Mantle of Whispers to disguise themselves by capturing a dead person’s shadow, further encouraging a duplicitous role-playing theme. Considering how most Bards in Athas are master spies and sabotage artists, the College of Whispers is perhaps the best subclass D&D could rely on for the Dark Sun expansion.

4. Druid – Circle of Wildfire

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Whenever you think of a desert, Mad Max style of D&D world for Dark Sun, it’s easy to imagine devastating displays of destruction, usually with a lot of fire. The Circle of Wildfire Druid can be a direct conduit to the elemental horrors of the apocalypse, acting as a perversion of nature that’s developed in Athas since it became what it is. This subclass is from Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, and represents a Druid that understands that destruction is also part of the natural process of creation. Druids of this subclass bind with a spirit of immense, fiery power, utilizing it to spread controlled flames to take away life and birth it anew.

Whether your character is a Druid trying to selectively use fire to enrich soil to save the world of Athas or if they are simply a pyromaniac, the Circle of Wildfire could fill many roles in Dark Sun. For starters, players can gain access to great spells to help them survive in Athas, from Burning Hands to destroy enemies to Cure Wounds to keep their character alive. At the same time, other great spells like Flaming Sphere, Scorching Ray, Revivify, Fire Shield, and Flame Strike are all learned naturally by a Circle of Spores Druid, allowing them to always have fire magic ready to burn Athas’ wide array of monsters to cinders.

Having this subclass in Dark Sun could also be a great way to show how civilization has fallen to the more primordial, elemental magics that destroyed it. The Circle of Spores Druid can summon a Wildfire Spirit to their side, showing a dependence on the destructive forces integral for making Athas into the horrific setting it is. As you level up, this spirit becomes stronger, further emphasizing how strength in Dark Sun directly correlates to how ruthless you can be within the setting. For that reason, the Circle of Spores Druid could fit the themes of the expansion content well if brought back with 5.5e reworks.

3. Monk – Way of the Sun Soul

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Also from Xanathar’s Guide to Everything, the Way of the Sun Soul Monk is another archetype that would fit Dark Sun’s motifs, especially in regard to the titular Dark Sun itself. Many of the centuries of destructive magic that ravaged Athas was caused by defiling magic, or arcane power that draws from the life of the earth. Magic on Athas is inherently poisonous to the world itself, stealing life from plants, animals, and even the soil itself to turn landscapes to barren, ashen wastes. While psionic powers are the other big supernatural sources of strength for characters, the Dark Sun itself refers to how magic has even corrupted the very solar body orbiting over the world.

As a result, a Way of the Sun Soul Monk could be something completely perverse in Dark Sun, representing characters who have tapped into the corruptible forces that define Athas. Even in other settings, Sun Soul Monks are extraordinarily powerful, using Sun Bolts of radiant energy to strike targets with ranged spell attacks, rather than melee strikes the class is often known for. Searing explosions of light energy allow these Monks to spread flames with their hands and target enemies from far away, burning them under extreme heats. With the classic desert sun bearing down on everyone from Athas at all times, a Sun Soul Monk is a huge danger to anyone against them.

2. Barbarian – Path of the Giant

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Giants are not typically native in Dark Sun like they are in “normal” D&D settings, as they don’t come with the usual hierarchies and primordial history that makes them known monsters. Instead, Dark Sun twists Giants into legendary figures with short tempers and savage instincts. Savagery is actually a good quality to have on Athas, so perhaps the Path of the Giant Barbarian is just the character option players need. Some nomadic Desert Giants could have given player characters an inheritance of primordial powers, allowing them to grow larger and deal with various threats that Dark Sun inevitably throws at you.

Path of the Giant Barbarians can grow to Large size creatures when they Rage, causing havoc through crushing ranged throws that deal extra damage. Meanwhile, players who level up also can infuse their weapons with elemental energy, switching damage types and applying the thrown property to unorthodox weapons. These weapons always return to you, making sure you are never defenseless as your party scours Athas for resources. The ability to knock away enemies with this subclass’ later Mighty Impel feature is also satisfying, creating a brutal type of warrior that naturally adapts to Dark Sun.

1. Ranger – Horizon Walker

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Dark Sun is, at its core, an apocalypse universe mainly set apart from the rest of D&D, with a tone that is purposefully removed from the usual high fantasy of other adventures. However, this shouldn’t stop Wizards of the Coast from getting creative with what subclasses they include in the expansion, as the Horizon Walker Ranger could represent a poor character who got lost in Dark Sun’s world. The Horizon Walker is someone who guards a world against threats from other planes, sometimes venturing into them to prevent their evils from spreading. This type of Ranger could easily arrive in Dark Sun, to keep its threats from growing strong enough to infect other worlds.

This archetype could work for any “alternate universe” D&D expansion, but it fits with Dark Sun in particular for how destitute that world is. Dark Sun is pretty much the end result of what Horizon Walkers try to prevent, so the natural juxtaposition between that type of Ranger’s mission and a failed world are narratively interesting to explore. On the gameplay side of things, Horizon Walker Rangers are also an underrated subclass, with spells like Misty Step, Haste, and Banishment coming to them naturally as players level up.

With the reworked Ranger in 5.5e, players might be able to optimize the Horizon Walker’s best traits, such as how they can add force damage to attacks as a Planar Warrior. The ability to become Ethereal also is a great use of this Ranger’s features, with teleporting strikes at higher levels creating a highly mobile character build for players to sink their teeth into. There are many naturally fitting subclasses in Dungeons and Dragons that may fit the Dark Sun expansion cleanly, but the Horizon Walker would be an interesting outside the box choice to fit into its otherworldly and brutal vibe.

What D&D subclass from base 5th Edition do you want to see come back for Dark Sun? Let us know in the comments below!