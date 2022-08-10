10 Days, 10 Games, $10 Best Buy Sale Kicks Off With Call of Duty: Vanguard

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best Buy is in the midst of an anniversary sales event that includes a pretty fantastic sale on video games. For 10 days, Best Buy will roll out a featured game priced at only $9.99, and it starts with Call of Duty: Vanguard. That's an insane deal that you can take advantage of right here until the end of the day today, August 10th. Just make sure to check out the latest deal each day through August 19th.

Note that the PlayStation 4 Call of Duty: Vanguard Standard Edition can be upgraded to a digital version for PlayStation 5 through the PlayStation Store. The Xbox One version is playable on the Series X, but cannot be upgraded.

You can keep tabs on the latest Call of Duty: Vanguard updates right here. Even if you were put off by the game's mixed reviews, it's certainly going to be worth checking out for only $10. That said, our own Charlie Ridgely gave the game a 4 out of 5 in his review, calling it "a stellar throwback that was long overdue."

"Vanguard finally finds a way to bridge the gap between the Modern Warfare series and the franchise's period games. Every non-Modern Warfare title since World at War has felt speedy and erratic to some players, providing a stark and unwanted contrast to the more realistic Modern Warfare gameplay. Vanguard is the best of both worlds, slowing down the pace while also bringing the details of other time periods to the screen. It's also the biggest and most customizable Call of Duty multiplayer game we've ever seen. 16 maps were made available at launch, keeping the game fresh for longer stretches of time. The added ability to choose your pace in Vanguard is an immediate game-changer, allowing some to play at more chaotic speeds and others to take a more tactical approach. It has never been easier to cater your Call of Duty experience to your specific play style."

Call of Duty: Vanguard is now available for PC, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.