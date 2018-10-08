2K Sports Adds The Golf Club 2019 To Its Line-Up

For a while there, 2K Sports had two major franchises in its fold — NBA 2K and WWE 2K. That was its primary focus, considering that it had lost the Major League Baseball license from years before, and didn’t really feel like making another All Pro Football like it did way back in 2007.

But lately it’s been expanding its horizons. First, the company announced that it would be publishing NBA Playgrounds 2 as part of its NBA 2K line, set to arrive this fall. Now, it’s bringing golf into the fold, as it’s picked up the publishing rights to HB Studios’ The Golf Club 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game, which released today for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC digitally (with a physical release to follow later in the year), marks the company’s first foray into the world of golf — but it seems confident in it, considering The Golf Club‘s prior record with its last two games. Not only that, but it’s also nabbed the rights to the PGA Tour license after EA Sports unceremoniously shut down its golfing series for the time being.

“HB Studios has an established and impressive track record in sports simulation game development, and from its early plans for The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR, we saw significant potential in both the game and future of the franchise,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “With a solid foundation and talented team in place, we’re eager to leverage our collective strengths and make a notable impact for golf and simulation sports enthusiasts everywhere.”

“I’m immensely proud of all the hard work and passion that our team has put into making this game. It’s truly been a labor of love, and I think that’s reflected in the product,” added Alan Bunker, CEO of HB Studios. “We couldn’t be happier to align with 2K and the PGA TOUR to share our passion for golf and sports simulation gameplay with franchise enthusiasts and newcomers worldwide.”

“We are thrilled to have partnered with HB Studios and 2K to create and distribute the first-ever tournament play mode within a console game, featuring some of the most recognized PGA TOUR events including THE PLAYERS Championship,” said Len Brown, Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President Licensing for PGA TOUR. “The career mode will allow our fans to rise through the ranks and earn their way onto the PGA TOUR, where they will compete on authentic TOUR courses.”

It’s unknown just how long the deal will be for, but The Golf Club 2019 is already getting good buzz from the golf community. So we’ll see what happens from here.

Will EA Sports keep expanding with new games? Hey, maybe they should give WWE All Stars 2 a shot, yeah?

The Golf Club 2019 is available now.