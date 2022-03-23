A Plague Tale: Requiem Release Date Potentially Leaked

A Plague Tale: Requiem has a release date, thanks to a new a leak. Developer Asobo Studio and publisher Focus Home Interactive have yet to announce a release date for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. That said, the Xbox Store has gone ahead and done this job for them. The game’s official listing on the Xbox Store has been updated with a June 17, 2021 release date, which is presumably a typo and supposed to say June 17, 2022, as June 21, 2022, already happened. June 17 is a Friday, so the date checks out, as Friday is the most common day for video game releases, especially notable video game releases.

When dealing with retailers like Best Buy or Amazon or Walmart, you have to be careful of placeholder dates. However, when it comes to the PlayStation Store or the Xbox Store, placeholder dates aren’t really a concern, and nothing here smells like a placeholder date. Nonetheless, it’s important to keep in mind that this is still a leak and not official information from the mouth of Focus Home Interactive.

As for the game itself, it’s a sequel to 2019 sleeper hit A Plague Tale: Innocence, which surprised many when it came out. So much so that it went from not being on the radar of too many to being widely viewed as one of the best games of its year.

“Far across the sea, an island calls… Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces,” reads an official blurb about the game. “After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo’s curse. But, when Hugo’s powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo. Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools, and unearthly powers.”

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this leak. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be on the lookout for an official announcement soon.