A Way Out Gameplay Shows Off a Co-op Hospital Escape

Gameplay from the totally co-op game A Way Out was recently shown through a new video that features protagonists Leo and Vincent escaping from a hospital.

The video in question was uploaded to the GamesRadar YouTube account and showed the hospital escape scene playing out from two different perspectives, one from Leo’s point of view and the other from Vincent’s. Both characters are controlled independently in A Way Out with the camera cutting to each one so that players can see what their partner is up to.

Scenes like this hospital escape will make up the entire game that’s made to be played with two people. Not only is it designed with more than one player in mind, it actually requires players to play with others – whether online or through couch co-op, you’ll need a friend to help get through A Way Out.

The video above shows a mix of quick-time actions that are guided by the players’ movements through the roof, hallways, and vents of the hospital building. It’s hard to describe the smoothness of the gameplay without having demoed it ourselves, but it certainly looks as though the characters’ movements are being controlled during the gameplay instead of just running through scripted paths that automatically lead players to these prompted actions.

For those who are already planning on getting A Way Out when it releases and have a friend in mind, the wait for the game is growing shorter with just over a week until it releases. A Way Out will be available on March 23 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Origin, and you can learn more about the game and the co-op trial pass it includes below.

“From the creators of Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons comes A Way Out, an exclusively co-op adventure where you play the role of one of two prisoners making their daring escape from prison.

“What begins as a thrilling breakout quickly turns into an unpredictable, emotional adventure unlike anything seen or played before.

“A Way Out is an experience that must be played with two players. Each player controls one of the main characters, Leo and Vincent, in a reluctant alliance to break out of prison and gain their freedom.

“Play the entire experience with your friends for free using the friends pass free trial feature.”

