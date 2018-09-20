‘Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown’ Gets Season Pass, Pre-Order Bonus Games

We’re just a few months away from Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown taking flight, bringing back the fierce aerial action we’ve come to expect from the Bandai Namco series. And now we’ve got details on its season pass, as well as some sweet pre-order bonuses that’ll hit you right in your nostalgia.

First up, the Season Pass will be going for $24.99, although a Digital Deluxe Edition of Ace Combat 7 is available as well, going for $84.99 with game. It comes with a plethora of bonus content, including a trio of new planes, as well as some new stages and a music player. If you prefer, you can buy all of these individual components for just $4.99 apiece, depending on what you want.

But what’s more, Ace Combat 7 appears to come with some sweet pre-order bonuses, depending on what platform you go for.

For example, on the Xbox One, those that pre-order the game will get Ace Combat 6: Skies of Liberation, free of charge. It’s unknown if this is a new version of the game or a backward compatible version of the hit Xbox 360 game (probably the latter), but it’ll let you take flight when you’re not too busy gunning down foes in Ace Combat 7.

Over on PlayStation 4, Ace Combat 5: The Unsung War, which originally released on PlayStation 2, will be offered as a freebie. No word yet if it’s a PS2-to-PS4 port or a new version of that game, but, all the same, more aerial action for you to enjoy.

The PC version won’t be getting a game, but it will get a free FE-4 Phantom II plane for pre-order, along with the console versions. So, at the very least, you’ll be able to take that for a spin.

While these are some great retro games for fans to enjoy, we can’t help but wonder if Ace Combat: Assault Horizon would’ve been the better offer. It’s a more recent release from a few years back, and it would certainly be welcome while we wait for Ace Combat 7 to come around. Still, the other choices that are on hand aren’t too shabby at all. And it gives us time to practice for the real deal, before Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown releases on January 18, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.