LEGO Reveals a Bunch of New Nintendo Sets Coming This August

LEGO has a whole bunch of new sets on the way this year based on Animal Crossing and Super Mario. A bunch of new options were revealed today, including one based on Animal Crossing, and eight based on Super Mario. All of these sets will be dropping on August 1st. While the majority of them are wholly new, some of the sets seem to be new ways of obtaining the interactive LEGO Mario, Luigi, and Peach figures. These sets are called Adventures with Interactive LEGO Mario, Adventures with Interactive Luigi, and Adventures with Interactive Peach, respectively.

New LEGO Mario Sets

Those Interactive Adventure sets probably won't hold much appeal for collectors that already have the starter courses for Mario, Luigi, and Peach. However, they will be priced at $49.99, making each of them $10 cheaper than the starter courses. That can add up in a big way, especially when there are several other options all launching on the same day. In addition to those three sets, there is also the Soda Jungle Maker set, which will cost $54.99. Based on the area from New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, the set will include a Piranha Plant, a Wiggler, and a Pink Shy Guy.

There's also The Bowser Express Train. Priced at $119.99, the Super Mario 3D World inspired set includes A Hammer Bro, Boom Boom, 2 Goombas and 2 Para-Biddybuds. Goomba fans looking for a cheaper option can always snag Goombas' Playground, instead. Priced at $14.99, it includes three different Goomba figures. The $74.99 King Boo's Haunted Mansion includes King Boo himself, alongside a yellow Baby Yoshi, Dry Bones, and a Boo. Finally, there's Battle With Roy at Peach's Castle. Priced at $64.99, this is a smaller and cheaper take on the castle than the one that appears in the Peach's Castle Expansion set. Alongside the castle itself, buyers will receive figures of Roy Koopa, a Chain Chomp, and a Toad.

Animal Crossing's New LEGO Set

Releasing the same day as the Super Mario sets is the Animal Crossing set K.K.'s Concert at the Plaza. Priced at $79.99, the set features the Town Hall from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, along with three minifigures: Isabelle, Audie, and of course, K.K. Slider. Out of all the Animal Crossing sets released thus far, this will likely be one of the most exciting for fans, as it features one of the more memorable areas from the Nintendo Switch game.

(Photo: LEGO, Nintendo)

At this time, all of these LEGO sets now have listings on the official LEGO website, though orders won't begin until August 1st. All in all, it's looking like LEGO and Nintendo fans should have a lot to look forward to once the summer months arrive!

Are you excited to check out any of these new LEGO Nintendo sets? Which ones appeal the most to you? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!