Activision Reveals Call of Duty League Details, Prize Pool

Activision has now unveiled its branding for the Call of Duty League, the new esports league that’s been set up to pit pros against each other in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare matches. A website for the league is now live alongside a trailer that previews the competitions between 12 different teams from across North America that’ll take place when the league fully launches in 2020. The site also gave an idea of what these teams will be competing for.

The official arrival of this league has been an anticipated announcement ever since Activision began looking for teams to fill its 12 franchise slots. Those spots were priced at $25 million each, so while we haven’t gotten confirmed names of all the teams yet, you can bet they’ll be backed by some big names with many of the well-known esports organizations taking part. Activision’s site for the Call of Duty League confirmed that these teams will be based out of Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Florida, London, Minnesota, New York, Paris, Seattle, and Toronto with two more teams based in Los Angeles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with this site, different resources Call of Duty fans can follow the new league for updates have also gone live. The teams that’ll be participating in the league have similarly been sounding off to show where we can find more updates on their announcements once information is available.

WE READY. — Call of Duty Toronto (@codxto) October 9, 2019

“The Call of Duty League is a global, city-based esports league composed of 12 professional teams, representing 11 markets across North America and Europe,” the info from the Call of Duty League site reads. “In its inaugural season, pro teams compete in 5-versus-5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer matches, exclusively on PlayStation 4. The professional competition will travel from city to city, featuring the best Call of Duty esports players from around the globe battling for over $6 Million and the ultimate prize: The Call of Duty League Championship.”

We know around how much will be at stake in the prize pool now and how these matches will be played, but we’ll have to wait and see what format this league will adhere to for the 2020 matches. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare launches later this month on October 25th, so players and viewers will be well acquainted with the game by the time these matches start.