Activision Explains Why Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Doesn’t Have Multiplayer or Spec Ops

Earlier today, Activision officially released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered, a new version of the critically-acclaimed game released in 2009. The game adds a fresh coat of paint to one of the most beloved single-player campaigns in the history of the franchise, but Call of Duty fans were surprised to find that the game is completely lacking a multiplayer component. Given the fact that the game’s multiplayer was every bit as highly-regarded, some fans were taken aback by the exclusion. However, Activision had a very good reason for deciding not to include multiplayer: they didn’t want to split the player base.

According to the publisher, the goal is to continue building a “unified online multiplayer playground,” which is why they’ve integrated older maps into Modern Warfare. The publisher will apparently work to continue adding classic maps to the game in the future. Players that purchase Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will receive a UDT Classic Ghost Bundle for Modern Warfare, which should illustrate how Activision is using the two games to complement one another.

All in all, it’s a smart move. Modern Warfare already has a large player base, and with the recent release of Call of Duty: Warzone, it makes sense that Activision would want to prevent splintering that base. For Call of Duty fans on Xbox, it should also ease the sting of Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered‘s one month exclusivity on PlayStation 4, as well. Xbox fans will miss out on the Ghost Bundle for a short while, but they also won’t have to worry about being able to catch-up to Sony fans in an entirely different multiplayer game.

Stay frosty, yeah? Instantly unlock the UDT Classic Ghost Bundle free when you download or pre-purchase Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered for use in #ModernWarfare* including #Warzone. *Game required, sold/downloaded separately. pic.twitter.com/Q5PR5Z31Bn — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 31, 2020

It will be interesting to see how Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered performs for Activision without these inclusions. If the game proves successful, it might very well have an impact on the franchise as a whole, moving forward.

What do you think about Activision releasing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered without multiplayer or spec ops? Do you still plan on purchasing the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!