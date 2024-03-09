Adin Ross vs KSI Feud Continues After Misfits Sends Streamer Lawsuit

The Adin Ross vs KSI feud is starting to evolve and now involves a lawsuit from Misfits Boxing and the latter against the former. The beef, and now potential legal battle, stems from Adin Ross' attempt to host a boxing match featuring Deen the Great and Adam Saleh. It is not 100 percent clear what the issue with this is, but the speculation, and implication of the legal papers from Misfits Boxing, is that the former would be in violation of his contract with Misfits Boxing.

According to Ross, men in suits were waiting outside his content warehouse to serve him the papers, which he showed on video. This follows Deen the Great making the same claim about KSI and Misfits Boxing.

"I'm being sued by Misfits. I'm being sued by KSI's boxing event," said Ross in a recent stream. "This is real. I wouldn't be on IG live... I'm going to go to the warehouse right now and show you the picture they served me. They served me basically a notice. I got served today by Misfits. Misfits served me because they are insecure and they can't let me do my own thing. So that is crazy as f**k. It's just sad."

As alluded to, KSI responded to the situation by tweeting at Adin Ross a pointing and laughing emoji. Naturally, this got a response from Ross who revealed that he doesn't care they they are trying to sue him, and that the the fight is going to happen on March 16.

"I mean bro I don't care personally," said Ross. "I'm still doing it you can try and sue me and Eddie I swear to God I don't give a f**k. March 16 Sean vs Adam is happening."

I mean bro idc personally im still doing it you can try and sue me and eddie i stg idgaf. March 16 dean vs Adam is happening. — adin (@adinross) March 8, 2024

It remains to be seen what will come of this, and of course, in the era of clout chasing and manufactured drama, there is always a chance this is nothing but theater. Whatever the case, if the fight is going to happen later this month like Ross promises, we should find out the full extent of Misfit's intentions.