Alan Wake 2 Director Begs Rockstar Not to Release Red Dead Redemption Remaster in October

The director of Alan Wake 2 has begged Rockstar Games to not release its rumored Red Dead Redemption remaster in October. After over a decade of waiting, Remedy Entertainment is finally gearing up to release Alan Wake 2. The cult-classic horror game was released in May 2010 and while it was received well by critics, it was sadly overshadowed by one of the most acclaimed open-world games of all-time: Red Dead Redemption. Both games were released at the same time, but only one had a sequel enter development a few years after its release and it wasn't Alan Wake. The only reason Alan Wake 2 is happening is because Remedy showed how good it is at making quality games and made a deal with Epic Games to help fund the project after Microsoft repeatedly passed on it.

Now that Alan Wake 2 is about to release, it is once again being faced with major competition. The game is releasing the same week as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Wonder, and will also be coming out just days after Assassin's Creed Mirage. The general fall line up is pretty stacked with a new Call of Duty, Starfield, and numerous other games, but it may get even bigger. Rockstar Games is rumored to be remaking or remastering Red Dead Redemption with a release speculated to happen this year. Knowing what happened last time around, Alan Wake 2 director Kyle Rowley took to Twitter to jokingly beg Rockstar Games not to release this rumored remaster on the same day as Alan Wake 2.

I swear to god, if the rumoured Red Dead remastered comes out on October 17th. Don't you do it @RockstarGames. PLEASE! 🙏 — Kyle Rowley (@TimePirateNinja) July 19, 2023

As of right now, this remaster is only rumored. We have no idea if or when Rockstar Games will announce it, but it's rumored it could happen as soon as August. Perhaps Rockstar Games will release it in November, just like it did for the GTA trilogy, but we can only speculate. Either way, it would be nice to not have to pile on to the already competitive release period for Alan Wake 2!

Would you choose a Red Dead Redemption remaster over Alan Wake 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.