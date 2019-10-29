Amazon Launches a Buy 2, Get 1 Free Sale on Some Big Games and Movies

Amazon’s confusingly worded “buy 3 item(s), get 1 item(s) free” sale actually means buy 2 items, get 1 free – but what’s clear is that there are some excellent video games, board games, movies, and music up for grabs (over 300 items are included). If you play your cards right, this deal could reach Black Friday levels. You can shop the entire sale right here, but we’ve picked out a handful of standout items below to get you started…
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4)
- The Outer Worlds (PS4)
- Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo Switch)
- Borderlands 3 (Xbox One) / (PS4 Deluxe) (PS4 Super Deluxe)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled (PS4)
- Apex Legends (Multiple Editions / Bonus: some of the games in this sale are also eligible for Amazon’s free Apex Legends Stater Pack deal)
- The Last of Us PlayStation Hits
- Mortal Kombat 11 (Xbox One)
- Toy Story 4 (Blu-ray)
- Avengers Endgame (Blu-ray)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (Blu-ray)
- Spirited Away (Blu-ray)
- Cards Against Humanity Green Box
- Disney Villainous Board Game / Evil Comes Prepared / Wicked to the Core
- Funkoverse Harry Potter Board Game / DC Game
The list above is only a fraction of what’s available, so head on over to Amazon to browse the entire sale while it lasts.
