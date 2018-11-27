Amazon Offering Free Bonus Keyblade WIth ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Pre-Orders

Today, Amazon proceeded with its promotion for Kingdom Hearts III, though it didn't quite go the way that fans expected. The promise of a new trailer wasn't met, with the online retailer instead presenting a shortened version of one that came out earlier this month. But it did come through when it came to its promise of free bonus DLC.

No, it's not a world that'll be locked exclusively behind Amazon Prime walls. Instead, it's in the form of a bonus Keyblade weapon with the pre-order of the game, which can be found here.

By either pre-ordering the standard or Deluxe editions of the game, you'll get your hands on this special keyblade, which you can see in the tweet below. It's a "Dawn Till Dusk" Keyblade, which features a special handle design so Sora can use it with ease. That's...really about it, but we know some of you collectors can't get enough of this stuff, so check it out!

Fans in the US and Canada, pre-order #KingdomHearts III from @amazongames for this exclusive Keyblade, Dawn Till Dusk! //t.co/s2On9hS8Mf pic.twitter.com/fII9H3cvZb — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) November 26, 2018

More than likely, GameStop and Best Buy could have their own special weapons included with their pre-orders as well, though nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

As for that shortened version of the game trailer, you can view it below. There are no real surprises here, but it does provide a "short but sweet" taste of what players can expect in terms of Disney content, including appearances from Elsa from Frozen; Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean; and Wreck-It Ralph from the recently released Ralph Breaks the Internet.

This is on top of the other Amazon deals that are currently being offered, including a discount on the life-size Keyblade replica weapon, as well as a discounted Deluxe Edition of the game, complete with an awesome Steelbook case.

So if you haven't pre-ordered the game just yet, head on over and take a look!

Kingdom Hearts III releases on January 29, 2019 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

