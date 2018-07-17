Nintendo SNES 3DS XL Gets Major Amazon Prime Day Discount, Mario Kart Included

If you’ve been looking to snag a Nintendo 3DS system — or you’ve just been feeling nostalgic for something from the Super NES era — has Amazon got a deal for you.

As part of its ongoing Amazon Prime Day sales, the online retailer has introduced a limited edition item which is available for purchase yet again. The Super Nintendo 3DS XL system can be yours for just $149.99, and comes packing 16-bit goodness!

You can purchase the system here, and it includes a system decked out with classic grey and purple colors, just like the SNES console. But it also comes with a savvy looking box as well as a digital download for the SNES classic Super Mario Kart. Yep, you can be racing around wherever you go with the help of this system.

The system was initially introduced last October as an exclusive item to Amazon and it sold out very quickly with its stock. So if you’ve been looking to pick it up again, here’s your chance. What’s more, you can use your Prime membership to score two-day free shipping and get the system that much quicker. So you don’t have to worry about paying extra to put this item in your hands later this week. Nor will you have to wait two weeks.

Here are the features for the system in case you missed it the first time:

The New Nintendo 3DS XL system combines next-generation portable gaming

The New Nintendo 3DS XL system plays all Nintendo DS games. Nintendo DS games will not appear in 3D

AC adapter sold separately. New Nintendo 3DS XL uses the same AC adapter as the Nintendo DSi, Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo 2DS systems

3D Mode can be switched on and off and is recommended for Ages 7+

Includes download code for Super Mario Kart (Super NES)

The system will likely sell out quickly, so get yours while you have a chance!

