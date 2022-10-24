Amazon Prime Free Games for November 2022 Leaked

It looks like Prime Gaming's upcoming lineup of free games on PC for the month of November 2022 have leaked ahead of an official announcement. Each and every month, those who subscribe to Amazon Prime are able to download a new slate of games on PC for no cost whatsoever. And while this lineup of free games often varies in quality from month to month, it looks like November's offering is going to be one of the strongest that we've seen in 2022.

According to Dealabs, which is a site that has proven to have reliable scoops of this nature in the past, seven new games in total will be made available for no cost to Prime Gaming members in November. This lineup is most notably said to be headlined by that of Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition, which is an incredibly popular RPG. Even though New Vegas launched over a decade ago, the title has continued to have a massive fanbase that still plays the game regularly to this day.

As a whole, here's the full slate of games that are said to be made available for free next month:

Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

Last Day of June

Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade

Etherborn

Whispering Willows

Facility 47

As you can see, the other reported additions to Prime Gaming for November are quite diverse. In addition to Fallout: New Vegas being a new RPG offering, there's also a racing title, a puzzle game, and a narrative-focused adventure game in the mix. Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade is also a fascinating inclusion here given that the title launched all the way back in 1989. No matter what type of games you might like, though, there's a good chance that you'll find something for your own taste among this group.

What do you think about this potential lineup for Prime Gaming in the month of November 2022? Does anything here, in particular, excite you? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.