Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games for October 2023 Revealed

Amazon has revealed the latest round of free games that Prime Gaming members will be able to download throughout October 2023. With Halloween taking place at the end of October, a number of gamers often find themselves wanting to play horror-themed games throughout the month as a way of celebrating the "spooky season." Amazon has clearly had this in mind when creating the Prime Gaming lineup for the coming month as every freebie that is hitting the service will be associated with horror or Halloween in some manner.

In total, Amazon Prime members will be able to snag seven free titles throughout October 2023 that include Ghostwire: Tokyo, GRUNND, The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters — Deluxe Edition, Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp, The Textorcist and Super Adventure Hand. Without question, Bethesda's Ghostwire: Tokyo is the biggest game of the bunch here and will be available to obtain through the Epic Games Store beginning on October 5. The other six games in question will be accessible in a weekly cadence from October 5 until October 26.

To learn more about every free game joining Prime Gaming this coming month, you can find descriptions and trailers for each down below.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

"Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces as a dangerous occultist causes the city's population to vanish in an instant. Join forces with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo."

GRUNND

"GRUNND is a unique take on interactive mystery adventures with platformer-inspired locales, fast travel, and branching multiple-choice events that the player will begin to unfold from the very beginning of their journey. GRUNND is more interested in making you think through the complex story beats it presents than through overly convoluted puzzles. You'll encounter challenges to solve and overcome, of course, but these will be tied into the interactions you have with the various characters you meet along the way. The rich story of GRUNND concerns itself with you as a protagonist, but equally it shines a spotlight on the world around you and the stories of its sometimes-bizarre inhabitants."

The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters — Deluxe Edition

"The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters is an atmospheric, story-driven game. Immerse yourself in the warped Sehwa district as you encounter an engaging cast of characters, solve puzzles, discover revealing clues, and fight for survival against a relentless psycho. Heroines, forced to confront their worst fears, rarely emerge unscathed. Over the course of the story, Mina will encounter dangerous scenarios from which she could sustain permanent damage. Craft items to anticipate future dangers to avoid injury."

Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp

"Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp brings you more of the world's best (and maybe only?) multiplayer dating sim; but in a way you've never expected! The sequel brings you into a new setup (summer camp) with new characters to romance, including old faces and new ones: Damien, Calculester, Milo, Dahlia, Joy and Aaravi. But that's not all, Monster Camp comes with twists here and there: from the campfire mechanics to a new stage full of magic mixed drinks."

The Textorcist

"Step into a Halloween-inspired world as players take on the role of a professional exorcist utilizing a blend of typing skills and supernatural horror, confront demonic forces and unravel an eerie narrative in this gripping and unique top-down gaming experience."

Super Adventure Hand

"You, a former gloves sales-hand, suddenly find yourself alone. Your best friend Arm is no longer attached to your wrist! 'It was those nasty feet, I know them like the back of my hand!' you assured yourself. Let the hand do the walking and enjoy this gripping 3D platformer where you play as a handsome hand. Avoid dangerous obstacles and find your way to the magic mug at the end of each level."