PlayStation Fans Celebrate Massive Amazon PS5 Restock
A new PS5 restock dropped this morning, courtesy of Amazon, and it was a huge one. According to one source, the Amazon PS5 restock included over 50,000 consoles, which is a far bigger restock than we've seen with GameStop, Target, Best Buy, and others the past few weeks. Coupling this was the fact that it was dropped overnight while everyone was sleeping, or more specifically, at 2 AM. As a result, many missed out on the console, but for everyone up when it did drop, it was a fairly easy cop. Because everyone was sleeping and because it was a hearty restock, it took far longer than normal for stock to run dry. And even if you missed out on the standard version of the console, there were also bundles available that were very slow to sell out.
Despite the timing of the restock, there were still plenty of website shenanigans, but nothing compared to what PlayStation fans usually suffer not just with Amazon, but every retailer brave enough to sell the console right now.
With demand for the console still through the roof, the PS5 remains incredibly hard to get. Naturally, those sleeping through the restock weren't very happy when they logged onto Twitter and noticed they missed the drop. However, there have also been plenty of PlayStation fans celebrating finally securing the console.
Turns Out Proper Restocks Don't Sell Out in Seconds
STILL IN STOCK (THIS IS MY THIRD TWEET NOT LATE LOL) DO NOT GIVE UP FOR THE NEXT HOUR THEY HAVE 50,000+ CONSOLES!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xaSh6IjlqI— Jake Randall (@Jake_Randall_YT) April 24, 2021
In Shock
I FINALLY COPPED A PS5. OMFG.
The way I had to sprint from the bathroom to Amazon as soon as I got the noti on my phone. I still can't believe it.— Brb, going to Gojo's violin practice (@TessThe5th) April 24, 2021
Tears of Joy
Guys, I scored a #PS5 on #Amazon!! They finally dropped!! I am crying right now!! I AM SO HAPPY!!! 😭🥰☺️🎉 pic.twitter.com/KFwURNobLA— Countess of House Ravenwatch (@RavenwatchSimp) April 24, 2021
Happy Dance
Got the ps5 off Amazon. Arriving on Monday. pic.twitter.com/RdvuUbkuwa— ِ (@iPosterYT) April 24, 2021
God Bless Capitalism
capitalism bad except when it’s my ps5 from amazon lets goooo pic.twitter.com/ky8X2V0B9w— diana (rip myra) (@asapdianaaa) April 24, 2021
Thank You Bad History Documentaries
Amazon restock hit last night 3:30~ eastern. I was up watching bad history documentaries when @PS5StockAlerts chimed. i went straight for bundle even though it said all the others were in stock. 😎🤟🥳🤩 pic.twitter.com/JHLMTX3zF1— serious damage (@DMsavagery) April 24, 2021
Finally
FINALLY ORDERED A PS5 LETS GOOOOOOOO— Just Jessie (@BigBlev84) April 24, 2021
Time to Finally Enjoy Life Again
Man I saw so many people go get their #ps5 from this amazon drop. Time to sleep comfy. Hope you guys enjoy your consoles, and an awesome stream tonight too!— Scrubing / PS5 Restock Alert Tracker on Youtube (@Scrubings) April 24, 2021