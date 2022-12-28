Amnesia: The Bunker Gameplay Teases New Horror Game

The Amnesia games are some of the most memorable horror experiences ever since Amnesia: The Dark Descent terrified and stressed players out with its atmosphere and psychological horror, and soon, horror fans will have another game in the series to play. That game is Amnesia: The Bunker which is scheduled to come out in March 2023, and just this week, we got another taste of the game thanks to a gameplay teaser from Frictional Games.

This is the third gameplay clip we've gotten from the game, and you can check it out below to see what Frictional Games has to show off this time. While Amnesia: The Bunker is indeed a horror game, this gameplay trailer focuses more on problem solving compared to fighting off ghouls, though that's somewhat expected given that revealing those too early would spoil much of what makes the Amnesia games so unnerving.

Compared to other Amnesia games, Frictional Games says this one has "randomization and unpredictable behavior" which make it so that no one playthrough is like another. The game centers around a French soldier left behind in a bunker who's pursued by something that tracks his sounds.

"Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game from the makers of SOMA and Amnesia," a preview of the game read. "Left all alone in a desolate WW1 bunker with only one bullet remaining in the barrel, it's up to you to face the oppressing terrors in the dark. Keep the lights on at all costs, persevere, and make your way out alive. A truly intense horror experience."

for those looking forward to playing the new Amnesia game, you'll be able to do so in March 2023 when the game comes to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. It doesn't yet have a precise release date, however, so we'll have to wait on that announcement, too. It's currently set to be available in the Epic Games Store and on Steam, so PC players will at least have options there.