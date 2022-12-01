New Amnesia Game Announced for 2023

Developer Frictional Games has revealed that a new entry in the Amnesia horror franchise is set to release in 2023. Amnesia: The Bunker is currently slated to release on Xbox and PlayStation platforms, as well as PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Frictional Games is teasing that players will have much more freedom to explore this time around, and players will be able to decide their own playstyle. The developer is also saying that the game will feature a "semi-open world," and there will be "hardly any scripted events." Instead, the game will have a constant source of tension from "an ever-present gruesome creature."

Alongside the announcement, Frictional Games has released an all-new trailer, which can be found below.

Amnesia: The Bunker will apparently differ in a number of ways from previous entries in the series. Different tasks will have several possible solutions, and players will have to make decisions about how they want to solve them, even when the pressure is on. The choices that players make in solving problems will have a direct impact on the outcome and the world. The creature will even adapt to the player, and the game will have what's being described as "a fictional appalling story."

From everything Frictional Games is saying, Amnesia: The Bunker could be a bold new direction for the franchise! The horror genre doesn't usually offer a lot of freedom of choice, and players are often left wishing that they could break the rules; every person that has ever played a horror game has asked themselves "why can't I just break down that door, or set fire to that obstacle?" Of course, it remains to be seen whether Frictional Games can actually deliver on its promise, but clearly the team is looking at new ways of expanding the horror genre! Amnesia fans will just have to wait until next year to see how successful the team will be.

Are you looking forward to this new entry in the Amnesia franchise? Do you think Amnesia: The Bunker sounds promising so far? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!