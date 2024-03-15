Among Us Animated Series Casts Randall Park, Elijah Wood, and More

The animated Among Us series has announced its voice cast. Randall Park (Fresh Off the Boat), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings) and Ashley Johnson (Critical Role) have been announced as the stars of the upcoming Among Us animated series, which is being developed by CBS Studios. No streaming platform or network has been announced for the new series, which is being animated by Titmouse, the animation studio behind Star Trek: Lower Decks and The Legend of Vox Machina. Each actor will voice a member of The Skeld, a spaceship that will likely be dealing with the sort of sabotage and betrayal faced by players in the Among Us video game, which focuses on social deduction.

Owen Dennis (Infinity Train) is serving as the creator of the series, with Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser of Innersloth serving as executive producers along with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina of Titmouse.

Among Us was first released in 2018, but drew a large number of players and fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gameplay involves players trying to repair acts of sabotage as Imposters seek to kill off the crew and keep the ship disabled. Periodically, players vote on who they think the Imposters are, with the losing vote getting ejected from the game via airlock. While a sequel game was originally planned, the developers instead opted to add new features and maps to the game

Character descriptions provided by CBS Studios can be found below:

Character Descriptions

– Randall Park will voice 'Red' – Captain of The Skeld

People-pleaser, blowhard

Task: leadership, confidence

Fun Fact: failed upwards

– Ashley Johnson will voice 'Purple' – Chief of Security

Safety, suspicion, sarcasm

Task: wet blanket

Fun Fact: trust issues

– Yvette Nicole Brown will voice 'Orange' – HR

Spineless corporate shill

Task: eliminate redundancy, redundantly

Fun Fact: fires you over email

–Elijah Wood will voice 'Green' – Unpaid Intern

Happy to be there

Task: whatever they're told

Fun Fact: gets paid in pizza