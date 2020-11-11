Among Us Phone Lock Screen Goes Viral

✖

If you have ever looked at the Reactor keypad in Among Us and thought, "This would make for a fun phone lock screen," you are apparently not alone. A tweak for just such a thing has been going viral on social media, and it looks pretty impressive in general. It's in no way affiliated with the developer, InnerSloth, mind you, so be mindful of that going in.

You can check it out in action over on Reddit. If you enter an incorrect code, it even plays a little animation ejecting the "impostor" as someone that is not the owner of the phone. The AmongLock tweak is from Litten, and is available over on GitHub. Actually getting it on your phone takes a little technical know-how as it requires a jailbroken iOS device, but there are plenty of tutorials out there to walk you through the process of that. Again, this is by no means an official release of any kind, so your mileage may vary.

Free Release:

AmongLock 👻, among us inspired passcode screen i loved working on it with the concept creator @BigIlel ☺️ it’s available on my repo (https://t.co/ATuWALGuKZ) other links and informations are in the reddit post 🎀 (comment) pic.twitter.com/md6CdDoD3p — 🌸 Litten (@Litteeen) November 8, 2020

Among Us itself is currently available on PC, Android, and iOS. If you are somehow not familiar, is a video game for 4 to 10 players where everyone attempts to prepare a spaceship for departure -- but there are impostors in the crew's midst that seek to kill off everyone else. The rest of the group is tasked with preparing the ship/location as well as ejecting the impostors before it's too late. Think Werewolf, if you're familiar, but in digital space with cross-platform support. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Among Us right here.

What do you think of the Among Us lock screen? Is this the kind of thing you'd like to do to your phone? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!