Among Us Stats Reveal Crewmates vs. Imposters Win Rates

Among Us pits Imposters against Crewmates in games of deception and discovery, and as is the case with any multiplayer game set up this way, one side has to win more than the other. As part of a trend the Among Us creators helped create where players share their stats in the game, developers InnerSloth shared some numbers this week to show whether the Crewmates or the Imposters win more of the time. The win rates are close, but the Imposters ultimately win more often than the Crewmates, InnerSloth said.

The latest data from Among Us was shared in the tweet below from the game’s official Twitter account. It showed that the Imposters win around 47.69% of the time while the Crewmates win around 42.31% of their matches.

u beans seem to like data, so here's some from our end! ... you're all too good at murder and lying is the lesson we have learned lol 😂 what else do u wanna know? ✨ #AmongUsWrapped pic.twitter.com/xVg7RDU3bT — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 4, 2020

Those numbers may surprise some players considering how challenging it can be to deceive an entire team of Crewmates, but as some have pointed out, there may be some different variables at play here. It wasn’t specified whether this data accounted for all Among Us matches or just public ones which would likely affect the results considering how different private vs. public matches are when efforts are organized and people know each other. Either way, the information we have now says that Imposters stand a better chance of winning against their Crewmate counterparts.

This data from the Among Us team was part of the developer’s contribution to the “AmongUsWrapped” trend on Twitter. While people shared their end-of-the-year stats for different services, namely Spotify, it was suggested that people should similarly share their Among Us stats.

The creators asked what other bits of data people wanted to see from the game, so hopefully we’ll soon see more interesting insights into Among Us matches soon.