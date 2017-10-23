Analogue’s Super NT SNES-Game Playing System Will Come With An Amazing Free Game

So you might have spotted the news last week that Analogue is working on its own custom-based SNES-game playing system, the Super NT, which will allow players to enjoy games from their classic library with 1080p support, zero lag and other great features. But it's a deal that's managed to get even sweeter, thanks to one included extra that retro fans will no doubt love.

The company has revealed today that every Super NT console, including both the regular and special edition models, will come packed with a very rare bonus game – Super Turrican.

Now, you might be saying, "Wait, didn't that release for the SNES originally?" Yes, it did. But this version will be The Director's Cut, which will have a number of bonus features, including new music, an all-new level to venture through, additional enemies, better sound effects and enhanced visuals. On top of that, a box for the game will also be included with each Super NT sold, so you can actually put it on a game shelf.

You can find a trailer for Super Turrican: The Director's Cut below, but it is a bit on the grinding side when it comes to music, so proceed with caution.

The original game was well received by the retro audience back in the 90's, but it wasn't quite the game that Factor 5, the developers, were opting for. They originally had the game set for a 6MB cartridge, but they had to shrink it down to 4MB to make it work, thus the significance of a director's cut – so players can see everything that it missed.

According to Nintendo Life, the director's cut of Turrican was initially, at one point, set to release on the Wii's Virtual Console service. But the team had to revert back to the original 4MB game, due to a policy that was put in place by Nintendo.

So now, players will finally be able to experience the version of Super Turrican that they deserve – and it doesn't hurt to get it for free in a package that already has a lot to offer to SNES fans.

You can pre-order the Super NT now. The system is set to ship sometime in February 2018.