Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey Release Date Revealed

Today, publisher Private Division — a boutique publishing arm of Take-Two Interactive — and developer Panache Digital Games announced that Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey will launch on August 27 on PC via the Epic Games Store before hitting PS4 and Xbox One sometime in December. At the moment, it’s unclear why the console ports are coming months later, and there’s no word on when exactly in December they will arrive. What we do have though is a new overlook, 101-type video. More specifically, a video that goes into detail on why and how expanding your clan and territory is vital to survival in the game.

Additionally, if you were hoping to pick this one up on Steam, well, you can’t, at least at launch. When the game hits PC in August it will be via the Epic Games Store, and it won’t be coming to Steam for a whole year. In other words, if you want to play the game on Steam, you’ll need to wait until August 2020.

For those that don’t know: Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is the new game from the creator of Assassin’s Creed, Patrice Desilets, that takes place millions of years ago. You can read more about it, below:

“Embark on the most incredible odyssey known to humankind: human evolution. Spanning from 10 million to 2 million years ago before us, begin your journey in Neogene period Africa. Explore a beautiful yet ruthless world from swinging through tree branches in the jungle to stalking prey across the golden savannah grasslands. Decide what attributes to learn and hone in order to pass down knowledge to future generations, from crafting tools to enhancing evasive tactics against predators. Just like real life, make sure to eat, drink, and sleep to stay alive and have the energy to face any danger that may come your way.

“Grow your clan and find strength in numbers as you progress through critical evolutionary stages of human evolution. Your choices will write your clan’s story and determine if you can survive your evolution.”

