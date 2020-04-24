Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- All the Fish and Bugs Leaving in April

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have less than a week to collect as many tarantulas as they can. A new month is starting, which means that several fish and bugs will be leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As part of the game's seasonal cycle, various fish and bugs appear during select intervals on your island, depending on whether you live in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere. For players living in the Northern Hemisphere, this week marks the last chance to find tarantulas, along with three different species of fish, including the rare blue marlin and tuna. Southern Hemisphere players will see even more fish and bugs disappear, including the scorpion and several different kinds of eel. Of course, the loss of some bugs and fish means that new species will start appearing on the island, giving players even more bugs and fish to add to their museum collections.

Here are all the fish leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the end of April:

Northern Hemisphere:

Blue Marlin (available all day at the pier)

Dab (available all day in the sea)

Tuna (available all day at the pier)

Southern Hemisphere:

Angel Fish (available 4 PM to 9 AM in rivers)

Betta (available 9 AM to 4 PM in rivers)

Catfish (available 4 PM to 9 AM in ponds)

Giant Trevally (available all day at the pier)

Mahi-mahi (available all day at the pier)

Moray eel (available all day in the sea)

Rainbow fish (available 9 AM to 4 PM in rivers)

Ribbon eel (available all day in the sea)

Snapping Turtle (available 9 to 4 AM in rivers)

Talapia (available all day in rivers)

Here are all the bugs leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons at the end of April:

Northern Hemisphere:

Tarantula (available 7 PM to 4 AM)

Southern Hemisphere:

Red dragonfly (available 8 AM to 7 PM)

Darner dragonfly (available 8 AM to 5 PM)

Banded dragonfly (available 8 AM to 5 PM)

Bell cricket (available 5 PM to 8 AM)

Yellow Butterfly (available 4 AM to 7 PM)

Tiger beetle (available all day)

Man-faced stink bug (available 7 PM to 8 AM)

Stinkbug (available all day)

Scorpion (available 7 PM to 4 AM)

