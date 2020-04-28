Queer Eye Star Bobby Berk Offers Animal Crossing: New Horizons Home Advice

If you’ve hit a wall in your Animal Crossing: New Horizons design plans and aren’t sure what to do next with your home, Queer Eye star and interior design master Bobby Berk may be able to help you out. The designer who lends his expertise to people on Netflix’s Queer Eye show has been dishing out advice to Animal Crossing: New Horizons players all day as they asked for guidance on what they should do with the insides of their houses. Windows, sitting areas, color schemes, and turnips have dominated the conversations with many players coming away with some welcome advice for remodeling their homes.

The advice for decorating virtual homes originated from a tweet shared by the official Queer Eye Twitter account that called for New Horizons players to drop pictures of their homes in exchange for advice from Berk. The result’s a win-win for everyone: We get to see inside of more players’ New Horizons homes, and everyone gets some advice they can apply to their own New Horizons settlements to make things look the way they want.

Hai Nook Miles+ members!! Do you need help making your #AnimalCrossing house a little more shamazing? Well, @bobbyberk is SOO EXCITED to share his interior design expertise with you!✨💖 Reply to this tweet with pics of your home + the hashtag #QExAC for some special hiptips! pic.twitter.com/djztAdwsmV — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) April 28, 2020

From cluttered rooms to cozy houses, you can check out some of the best responses between Berk and New Horizons players below where you’ll perhaps pick up some of your own tips for customizing your spaces.