Queer Eye Star Bobby Berk Offers Animal Crossing: New Horizons Home Advice
If you’ve hit a wall in your Animal Crossing: New Horizons design plans and aren’t sure what to do next with your home, Queer Eye star and interior design master Bobby Berk may be able to help you out. The designer who lends his expertise to people on Netflix’s Queer Eye show has been dishing out advice to Animal Crossing: New Horizons players all day as they asked for guidance on what they should do with the insides of their houses. Windows, sitting areas, color schemes, and turnips have dominated the conversations with many players coming away with some welcome advice for remodeling their homes.
The advice for decorating virtual homes originated from a tweet shared by the official Queer Eye Twitter account that called for New Horizons players to drop pictures of their homes in exchange for advice from Berk. The result’s a win-win for everyone: We get to see inside of more players’ New Horizons homes, and everyone gets some advice they can apply to their own New Horizons settlements to make things look the way they want.
Hai Nook Miles+ members!! Do you need help making your #AnimalCrossing house a little more shamazing? Well, @bobbyberk is SOO EXCITED to share his interior design expertise with you!✨💖 Reply to this tweet with pics of your home + the hashtag #QExAC for some special hiptips! pic.twitter.com/djztAdwsmV— Queer Eye (@QueerEye) April 28, 2020
From cluttered rooms to cozy houses, you can check out some of the best responses between Berk and New Horizons players below where you’ll perhaps pick up some of your own tips for customizing your spaces.
Excellent Use of Windows
Dying for all those windows in your kitchen! ♥️— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020
Move Some Furniture Around
Move your piano and record player on the left wall and the smaller furniture to the right— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020
Creating Cozier Spaces
I’d add a sitting area to the left of the screen. A nice little sofa and chair will really make the space feel cozy ♥️— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020
Brighten Up the Entrance
I’d put some nice lighting around the entrance to really brighten the place up.
Good luck with your turnip prices!— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020
Fill Up the Home
I’m all for a minimalist home, but it’s time to make your space more comfortable! Upgrade to a bed and craft more furniture to really start to make your space feel like home. Just ask @kankanyonce what a difference it can make! ♥️— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020
Nautical Theme
I’m living for this nautical theme 🐟— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020
Needs a Few Rugs
Love it!— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020
I’d add a few more rugs around to make it feel cozier. An in-home diner?!? Sign me up!!
Time to Remove Some Clutter
I think it may be time to bring @MarieKondo in pic.twitter.com/rY6jq1HAg6— Bobby Berk (@bobbyberk) April 28, 2020
