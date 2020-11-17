Animal Crossing: New Horizons Winter Update Adds New Holiday Events, Expanded Storage, and More

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is set to receive a new free update for winter this Thursday, November 19th. The update will add two new holiday events -- Turkey Day and Toy Day -- as well as new reactions, hairstyle, expanded home storage, and more. Perhaps best of all, the game is set to finally add the ability to transfer island and resident save data from one system to another.

In addition to the above, the free update will allow players to visit random islands in dreams, seasonal items will be available for New Year's Eve, and another free update is set to drop in late January 2021. In short, it's going to be a busy holiday season within Animal Crossing: New Horizons this year.

[Announcement]

Here is how Nintendo officially describes the new holiday events coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Turkey Day: On Turkey Day, which will take place this year on Nov. 26, the first-class chef Franklin will arrive and host a gathering in the plaza.**** You can help Franklin collect ingredients to go in the dishes that will be on display in the plaza. You can even receive a gift from Franklin as a thank you for helping him cook.

Toy Day: It’s the time of the year when island residents rejoice … The month of Toy Day is nearly at hand! You might notice your island and plaza gradually becoming more festive with holiday-themed decorations over the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for decorated trees, too. Shaking these may drop ornaments which will allow you to craft holiday furniture recipes. From Dec. 1 to Dec. 25, you’ll be able to purchase toys from Nook’s Cranny and find holiday-themed clothing at the Able Sisters shop. When it’s officially Toy Day on Dec. 24, Jingle will pay a special visit to your island to spread holiday cheer. If you help him deliver presents, you’ll also receive a gift!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. It continues to receive regular updates, with the most recent being the fact that mushrooms are now appearing around islands.

