Dress Your Cat as Animal Crossing's Tom Nook

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans can now dress their cats up as Tom Nook. The Nook family is a central part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with Tom Nook and his nephews Timmy and Tommy Nook managing affairs on players' islands and also selling the players a mix of crucial and luxury items. And while many players debate over whether Tom Nook is actually good or evil, there's no doubt that players enjoy a unique relationship with their tabuki landlord/lender/property manager.

Now, a Chinese company is selling cosplay outfits for those who want to bring Tom Nook out of their games and into their lives. These (unofficial, and thus likely not long for this world) cosplay outfits allow you to dress your cat up as Tom Nook, both with a hat that mimics Nook's laid-back expression, and with his trademark Hawaiian shirts. Prices range from $14.99 for a Tom Nook cat cap to $27.99 for a cat-sized button down Hawaiian shirt.

At first, it might seem strange to want to dress your cat up as Tom Nook, but many players probably enjoy a similar love/hate relationship with their cat as they do Tom Nook. After all, no one really knows what a cat's true motivations are, and they can be both extremely laid back and also a major pain in the butt when they want to be. Really, cats are probably the closest we'll get to a magical raccoon dog landlord in real life, so they mind as well have the outfit to last. You can check out these pictures of these magical cat outfits below:

Y..You can dress your cat as Tom Nook 😭🍃 pic.twitter.com/Dy6u5u5BQy — Elora 🌙 (@Owakita_) May 14, 2020

You can check out the full line of products at RoleCosplay.com, or at least enjoy the pictures of very confused cats wearing Tom Nook hoods. Keep in mind that these aren't officially licensed Nintendo products, and thus they could disappear at any time.

