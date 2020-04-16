CMON’s Ankh: Gods of Egypt Hits Kickstarter Goal; New Stretch Goals Revealed

CMON recently brought their newest game Ankh: Gods of Egypt to Kickstarter, and it’s been a roaring success. The game in just two days has already surged past its goal of $300,000, scoring $1,166,056 million, and crazily enough it still has 14 days to go. That said, there are plenty of new stretch goals and extras that CMON is adding to the mix, meaning that this game by the end of the campaign will be even better than the version we recently got some hands-on time with, and that was already a fantastic experience. You can check out our hands-on impressions of Ankh right here, and if you’ve been on the fence with backing it, you can check out all of the extras that have been unlocked so far below.

So far the campaign has unlocked Bes (2), Bennu (2), Babi (2), Pharaoh Mummy (3), and Wadjet (3). Next up are 3 Nekhbet’s, and at this point that should be unlocked soon.

Other unlocks include Plastic Conflict Order Tokens, Plastic Battle Tiebreaker Token, Plastic Amun Token, Plastic Underworld Tokens, Plastic Sun Tokens, a Deluxe Central Board, 3D Action Trackers, 70 Plastic Follower Tokens, and a Deluxe Devotion Board. Again, the art on this game was already impressive, but giving everything a plastic upgrade will only make the presentation better, and we can’t wait to see what this all looks like when we finally get it on our tabletop.

You can find the official description for Ankh: Gods of Egypt below, and the Kickstarter can be found here.

“From the creators of Blood Rage and Rising Sun comes the next installment in this legendary saga!

Designed by Eric M. Lang, with art by Adrian Smith, and miniatures by Studio McVey, Ankh: Gods of Egypt is a competitive game in which 2 to 5 players assume the role of ancient Egyptian gods, fighting against inexorable oblivion as history advances towards monotheism.

Using unique powers and mythical guardians, each god must gain followers, have monuments built in their honor, and inspire warriors to fight for their beliefs. Only devotion can sustain you for eternity.

Only one god can remain.”

What do you think of Ankh: Gods of Egypt? Let us know in the comments, and you can always hit me up on Twitter for all things tabletop!