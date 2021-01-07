Apex Legends Datamine Finds Ship Hidden Under King's Canyon

✖

A recent Apex Legends datamine has unearthed a ship hidden within King’s Canyon that’ll be very familiar to those who’ve visited the floating ship before. The ship in question is none other than the Mirage Voyage, a point of interest based entirely around the charismatic cloning Legend. If the datamining efforts are indeed indicative of what players will see whenever King’s Canyon makes its return it looks like the Mirage Voyage ship will be situated near or above the ruins of Skull Town.

Apex Legends dataminer Shrugtal who routinely picks apart the game’s files to see what’s coming in the future shared the image below that showed the current version of King’s Canyon included in the game’s files. It showed the unmistakable design of the ship situated near the area where Skull Town once existed before it was blown off the map during the Revenant vs. Loba scuffle from several seasons ago.

Very similar to the "UFO" that I rendered out in Season 5 that became Elysium, Mirage Voyage is currently situated (AND HIDDEN) on the current map file version of King's Canyon, over the remnants of Skull Town. pic.twitter.com/L3rOXieaXm — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) January 7, 2021

Apex Legends players should be no stranger to Mirage Voyage by now, but the fact that it’s been found within King’s Canyon this time is an interesting discovery. The last time it was seen, it was located on World’s Edge, not King’s Canyon. It’s also worth recalling that King’s Canyon isn’t in the current map rotation right now which consists of only World’s Edge and Olympus, but Olympus is the only map that’s live at this moment so that players can get the most out of the Fight Night event.

Though the Mirage Voyage has been rediscovered on the game’s original map, there are still plenty of questions that remain regarding how it’ll be implemented there. Will it stay in one spot like it did before, or will it move around the map like a Supply Ship? Will it look the same as it did before, or has Mirage made some changes to his party barge since the last time players saw it?

King’s Canyon is not planned to be a part of Season 7 at all, so whatever’s happening with the ship, players will have to wait until the season concludes to see its return assuming no additional datamines share more details.