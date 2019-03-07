‘Apex Legends’ Ends ‘Fortnite’ 11-Month Twitch Winning Streak

For almost a year now, Fortnite was the game to watch on Twitch. Keeping it’s top spot for the most watched title on the streaming platform for so long was impressive, but it has finally ended thanks to Respawn’s Apex Legends.

According to GitHype, Apex Legends climaxed at 670,000 viewers last month, with Fortnite capping at 615,000 – both numbers are wildly impressive, but the Respawn battle royale title definitely took February.

That viewership will probably go even higher for March given that Respawn’s version of the Battle Pass will be deploying in addition to new Legends and new weapons. With Fortnite season 8 also having kicked off, it will be very interesting to see where the numbers fall when April rolls around.

As for Apex Legends, a recent leak revealed that the new Battle Pass should be landing on March 12 alongside a new Legend that looks straight out of Borderlands: Octane.

As for the free-to-play battle royale game itself, Apex Legends is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players. Fortnite is also available for the aforementioned consoles in addition to the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. Epic Games’ battle royale take also includes cross-platform play, something that Respawn is currently looking into for their online title.

What do you think about how Apex Legends has been progressing so far? What do you hope to see from either title in future updates? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

