Apex Legends Players Criticize Fortnite for “Stealing” This Season 2 Feature

Fortnite’s second season of Chapter 2 is underway with new mechanics and features introduced, but one of those features looks pretty familiar to Apex Legends players. The latest season of Epic Games‘ battle royale game added vaults to different parts of the map which are filled with all kinds of valuable loot. They require a special key to open though, and you can only get that key by first defeating unique NPC enemies which were also added in Season 2.

Spread out throughout Forntnite’s updated map are five different vaults which require the unique key to open. To get that key, players have to find a boss-like enemy and defeat them to pick up the key required to enter them.

If the vaults sound familiar, it might be because you recall opening one or two of them in Apex Legends. Respawn Entertainment added vaults to the game last year which are also rooms of high-value loot locked behind a vault key. These vault keys in Apex Legends trade hands often as players are defeated and their vanquishers pick up their loot.

Since Season 2 began and that feature was spotted, players were quick to reignite the Fortnite vs. Apex Legends debate and point out what they considered to be another theft on Fortnite’s part. They cited other similar features like the respawn system and the ping wheel. Others pointed out that the vault idea made sense with Season 2’s theme and that games borrow from each other all the time.

Which side of the debate do you fall on? You can see some of the arguments from either side below.

Is it Stealing?

Fortnite seriously steals all their ideas from other games. Lol, they even have vault keys now…. how much you guys going to steal from Apex? — Patrick Collins (@pttcsucks) February 25, 2020

Or Are the Vaults Different Enough?

The vaults in fortnite are pretty different from what I’ve seen. You kill npc’s and a boss npc and get a fault card. Then, you go to the vault, get a mythic weapon specialized for each of the different bosses, and some loot. Also, unlike apex, not all gear is purple or gold… — idk (@XanderGriffin5) February 23, 2020

Borrowed Features

What’s with fortnite putting in everything apex does? Apex has vault and now fortnite has vaults. What is this? — Fame Kirby – Lead (@FameKirby) February 20, 2020

Some Differences

Not Everyone Is Convinced

so, yall are saying fortnite copied an apex feature, because it has a vault? (apparently) 🤦🏾‍♂️ — r4ndom (Check Pinned) (@RandomKid___) February 24, 2020

Just Like Apex

Fortnite added a vault to the game just like apex — Exoticc #999🌙 (@YouTubeExoticc) February 23, 2020

Not Even the Same

There are actually people saying Fortnite stole the vault thingy from Apex.

1st technically ea copied epic by releasing apex aswell



2nd i dont play apex but i dont think they have henchmen and bosses whoch drop the leycard for the vault



So it isnt even implemented the same way — Skelmoor (@Skeimoor) February 24, 2020

What’s Next?

Fortnite can’t come up with their own ideas man, first they copy Apex respawn ability and collecting tags, and now Fortnite has a vault too???? Every new Fortnite update I just wait to see what they copy from Apex LMAOO what’s next? Jump tower?? Glad I stopped playing that game — 可愛いnicholas (@IRLBabynikki) February 20, 2020

FoRtNiTeS cOpYiNg ApEx!