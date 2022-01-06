Apex Legends Reveals Game Crashing Skin Bug

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment took to Twitter to warn players that a new bug has been discovered in the game. This new bug is apparently related to the Mil-Spec skin, and players that equip it and try to pick Bangalore in the character select screen are finding that the game immediately crashes. Respawn informed players that the team is working on a fix, but those that load back in should have no issue. It remains to be seen how long the issue will take to fix, but hopefully fans won’t have to wait long for a resolution!

“We’ve discovered a bug with the new Mil-Spec skin that crashes the game at the character select screen if you have it equipped and select Bangalore,” the Tweet reads. “If you load back into the game, you’ll still connect and be able to play. We’re working to fix this as soon as we can!”

That Tweet was sent yesterday, but there has been no update regarding a fix since. The Legendary Skin is a recent addition to the game, costing 1800 Apex Coins. The skin bug has led to a lot of frustration for the players that purchased it, but many others are unhappy that the fix is taking priority over other issues, including the Rampage LMG bug that allows the weapon to be infinitely charged. In a Tweet last month, the developer stated that the Rampage issue had been fixed, but it appears that it continues to be a problem in the game.

Hopefully, Respawn can get these issues under control so players can get back to enjoying Apex Legends! While issues like these can be frustrating, Respawn would obviously prefer to have things running as smoothly as possible. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you encountered either of these issues in Apex Legends? Are you frustrated by the game’s bugs? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!