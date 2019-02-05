‘Apex Legends’: Here’s How the Loot Boxes Work

With Respawn Entertainment‘s recently launched Apex Legends being free-to-play, the developer aims to make money by selling in-game loot.

That said, yes, Apex Legends features loot boxes. While many automatically assume these items are bad or pay-to-win, that is not always the case. During the recent preview event held in Los Angeles for the game, project lead Drew McCoy discussed how Respawn has been careful as to how they approach microtransactions.

McCoy mentioned how the team was a bit skeptical while the game was early in development, and that they were worried they would be participating in “scummy” practices. “It was important to us that we did things that felt fair, that felt like Respawn,” McCoy said. “…We looked at other games, we did research with the first parties [developers] across other EA games, for what really drives people from a fun perspective without hurting the game from feeling like you’re being nickel-and-dimed.”

When it comes to the loot boxes, however, Respawn is doing what they can to ensure players have the best idea as to what they’ll be receiving for their money. Drop rates are published on the developer’s website as well as in the in-game store. Duplicates won’t be handed out, and McCoy noted that “bad luck protection” is in place, which will prevent players from opening loot box after loot box and not getting some of the best in-game items. It was also mentioned that at least one mid-tier “rare” item or better will be included with each box.

Players are also guaranteed at least one legendary item, the rarest featured in the game, per 30 loot boxes opened. This, of course, isn’t the only way to spend money in Apex Legends. Much akin to Fortnite, the in-game store has inventory that is constantly being rotated, and the new battle royale experience on the block even offers a “battle pass” for players. Those who choose to purchase it for a flat fee are able to unlock additional cosmetic items as they continue to play.

Last, but certainly not least, the Legends themselves are purchasable. The current roster features eight characters in total, six of which are already available. The remaining two can be unlocked by either earning enough in-game currency to buy them, or purchasing Apex Legends‘ premium currency.

It’s understandable that players would feel concerned about loot boxes and other microtransactions being part of the game, but some of that might have to do with the fact that EA is attached to the title. They haven’t been the shining example of how to handle loot boxes in the past, especially with everything surrounding Star Wars Battlefront II. McCoy even noted how the image of the game was tarnished by the controversies and “how much paying for any kind of advantage is so bad.” This is likely one of the reasons as to why the loot boxes featured in the new battle royale game are strictly cosmetic.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

