Apex Legends Leak Reveals New Cryo Grenades Coming Soon

It seems that a new Cryo Grenade weapon should be coming to Apex Legends sometime in the near future! Leaker and self-proclaimed "Apex Legends skin prophet" Shrugtal has apparently discovered the existence of the item following a datamine of the Emergence update. Shrugtal calls this "a bit of a hidden find after the patch has been out for a while," but the leak should be exciting for fans either way! As Shrugtal points out, the weapon's design and shape looks somewhat similar to the Thermite Grenade, with enough differences that set it apart. Notably, it has a light blue color to evoke its icy ability.

Shrugtal's video can be found at the top of this page and in the Tweet embedded below. While the Thermite Grenade creates a wall of fire, Shrugtal thinks that it's unlikely that the Cryo Grenade will create a wall of ice, as it could be overpowered. The datamine also uncovered a UI element entry for "Cryo_Freeze_Progress," which might imply that players that remain in the vicinity of the grenade's detonation point freeze and slowly take damage. Shrugtal compares this to Mei's Blizzard Ultimate Ability in Overwatch.

As with any leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt! Shrugtal is a reliable leaker with a huge following on social media, but plans in the video game industry are constantly changing, especially when it comes to games like Apex Legends. It seems quite likely that this weapon could be added in time for Season 11's launch, but it's entirely possible that Cryo Grenades were considered and plans inevitably fell through. For now, Apex Legends fans will just have to enjoy Emergence and wait to see what the future might hold!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

