‘Apex Legends’ Players Keep Bamboozling Enemies With Mirage’s Finisher

One of Apex Legends’ Finishers keeps bamboozling people who aren’t sure which Mirage they need to shoot to save their teammates.

Every Legend in Respawn Entertainment’s battle royale has more than one Finisher that they can use in-game, but if you want to bamboozle enemies while eliminating a downed opponent, you’ll need Mirage’s second Finisher called “Pound It, Bro.” It’s one that’s not seen as often as the default Finisher that sees Mirage moonwalking backwards before kicking an enemy in the head, and its rarity is probably playing into the confusion it causes for other players.

As seen in the video above, the second Finisher for Mirage causes a clone of the Legend to appear and walk goofily towards a downed enemy. The camera shifts abruptly to reveal the real Mirage crouched down next to the foe as the Legend delivers a swift punch and stands up to fist bump his clone.

The problem for some people though is that both versions of Mirage are visible to everyone, so just like when Mirage sends out his Tactical ability, people aren’t sure which one to shoot. Since the game released and people began unlocking his second Finisher, there have been clips like the one above of people frantically shooting the Mirage that’s standing up while bullets fly through it.

One advantage this Finishers boasts over Mirage’s Tactical ability is that the clone doesn’t disappear here when shot. Like any Finisher, taking damage will end the animation, but that only applies if the real Mirage is shot. Mirage’s Tactical clone will disappear once shot, but the Finisher clone stays in place, so frantic enemies who aren’t paying close attention may think they’re shooting the right Mirage. Most enemies who are worth shooting are standing up anyway since players will often overlook downed opponents in the heat of a battle, so it’s not too surprising that people would target the standing Mirage.

Mirage’s second Finisher must be unlocked with in-game credits or acquired through a loot box if players are lucky enough though, so they won’t start out with the ability to bamboozle enemies with a Finisher. It’s technically not pay-to-win since you can’t buy it with real money and it’s not like you’re getting a loot-exclusive gun from a loot box, but it does definitely give players an advantage compared to the moonwalking Finisher.

