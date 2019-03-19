‘Apex Legends’ Players Can Now Report Abuse and Cheating

Season 1 for Apex Legends has finally arrived, which means players are now able to get their hands on the Battle Pass and start grinding out all of the tiers to obtain every last piece of loot offered. Of course, that is when they aren’t getting frustrated by those who choose to play the game a bit less ethically than most other people. Luckily, the Apex Legends developers were kind enough to include with the Season 1 update the ability to report players for either cheating or abusing the system in one way, shape, or form.

Apex Legends players across both PC and consoles will now be able to report others who they feel aren’t abiding by the rules. In the patch notes from Respawn Entertainment, here’s what is new regarding the new report feature:

Added Report a Player feature for cheating and abuse on PC. Players can now report cheaters they encounter in-game and it’ll be sent directly to Easy Anti-Cheat. You can do this from either the spectate view after dying or when looking at your team’s Banner Cards in the Squad tab. We have lots of other work going on behind the scenes and this remains high priority for us. We won’t be able to share many specifics of what we’re doing but we’ll strive to provide updates on progress for the things we can talk about. Speed hacking: We do currently have anti-speed hacking in Apex Legends, but it’s not being as effective as intended due to a bug that we believe we’ve identified and will be addressing in our next server update. Will provide ETA for it when I have it. Working to get it out ASAP.

Added Report a Player for abuse on Consoles You can report players from the spectate view after dying or when looking at your team’s Banner Cards in the Squad tab.



With the amount of cheaters that have been banned so far since Apex Legends launched last month, it will be interesting to see just how many more will be caught by implementing a report player feature. In the meantime, you can check out the full patch notes right here.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the wildly popular battle royale game, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Should Respawn have added this feature from the start? How are you like the new Apex Legends character Octane? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!