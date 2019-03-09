‘Apex Legends’ Players Think Wraith Might be Vanellope From ‘Wreck-it Ralph’

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends has had quite the ride over the past month, amassing a bounty of players, giving Fortnite a run for its money, and just being an overall fun time. That said, fans have already begun to dive into the fan art, crossovers, theories, etc., and several people are beginning to think that Wraith might possibly be Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-it Ralph.

When you think about the possibility, it’s not entirely out of this realm. The two characters do have similar appearances and it’s easy to see that Vanellope could totally grow up to be the rift-jumping badass known as Wraith.

Many fans commented on the past saying that if Wraith is Vanellope, that must make Gibraltar the wrecker himself, Ralph. “I need Maui Gibraltar before any other crossover skin,” user P0in7B1ank said. Of course, the chances of Disney allowing any sort of crossover skins with the likes of Apex Legends is awfully slim, but it is fun to imagine such a thing.

For more on Wraith herself, here’s Respawn’s description:

“Wraith is a whirlwind fighter, able to execute swift and deadly attacks and manipulate spacetime by opening rifts in the fabric of reality — but she has no idea how she got that way. Years ago, she woke up in an IMC Detention Facility for the Mentally Ill with no memory of her life before. She also began hearing a distant voice whispering in her mind that would keep her awake for days on end. Despite nearly driving her insane, once she started to listen and trust it, the voice helped her harness her newfound power of void manipulation and escape the facility.”

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

