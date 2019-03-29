This Simple ‘Apex Legends’ Feature Would Greatly Improve the Game

Some Apex Legends players don’t know what it’s like to play with randoms. They have their friends they squad up with every night, and win or lose, they know what they are getting into. When you play with randoms you never know what you’re getting into. It’s like Russian Roulette, but instead of one bullet in the chamber there’s only one empty. Most of the time you’re going to end up with someone with the TV playing too loudly in the background, or a low level who will loot every death box of a team you wiped before you. If you have a Caustic jumpmaster they are going drop Bunker to try and recreate some awesome video they saw on Reddit. And if someone doesn’t get revived, the moment that player banner turns green they are out of there. It’s a tough — often strange — experience playing with randoms.

But every once in awhile you’ll happen upon a squad where everyone knows how to point a gun and use teamwork — and it’s a lot of fun. The problem is they are gone after one match. If you find a really great squad, you only get ONE match before they disappear into King’s Canyon forever and you’re once again playing with a Lifeline who has forgotten they are a Lifeline. There’s sadly no option to party-up or any way to continue playing with a squad or player you like. And for a game that’s all about teamwork, it’s a strange oversight by Respawn Entertainment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That all said, Reddit user “YouAnswerToMe” has come up with a solution: a voting option that allows players to decide whether they want to retain their squad.

It’s a simple, but effective solution, and one that I’m really surprised isn’t in the game — but that could change. After all, the game has only been out for a couple of months.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the popular battle royale game, click here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!