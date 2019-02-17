New ‘Apex Legends’ Peacekeeper Technique Makes The Shotgun Even More Godly

In the early meta of Apex Legends, the Peacekeeper has emerged as one of the most popular guns. And for good reason, with the right attachments and right player using it — it’s a force to be reckon with. And when you consider how common and easy it is to find, there’s probably a high chance it’s one of the most used guns in the game, if not the most used.

That said, a new animation-cancelling technique discovered in the game makes the already dominant shotgun even more effective.

If you’ve used the Peacekeeper, you’ll know that in the correct range — where the entire spread can connect — you’ll unleash a massive amount of damage. The further you get away from an enemy though, the less effective the weapon becomes because the spread becomes increasingly inaccurate. But, coupled with a medium to long-range gun, and this isn’t a problem. And when you consider many Apex Legends fights come down to close-quarter combat, it’s even less of a problem.

That said, the shotgun does have its shortcomings though, such as its fire rate. The Peacekeeper has the second slowest fire-rate of any weapon in the game, meaning, if you don’t connect with your first shot or two, you could be in serious trouble.

However, the weapon’s slow fire-rate can partially be subsidized with a newly-discovered animation-cancelling technique, which artificially pumps up its fire-rate. You can watch the technique in-action, below, courtesy of Twitter user Mendo:

In order to replicate this technique, you’ll need to rapidly switch back and forth between the Peacekeeper and another weapon after each shot, a common hack of sorts in many shooters.

That said, in order to pull of the technique, the animation needs to reach a certain point before you can switch and exploit. In other words, it takes some practice to master. But once you learn this, your Peacekeeper game should considerably improve, as it allows for basically a 50 percent faster fire-rate.

Of course, if you want to try out this new trick, you should do it soon, as Respawn Entertainment may look to eventually patch it out or nerf the shotgun all-together.

Apex Legends is available for free via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the game, click here.

