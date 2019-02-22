Release Date For Next ‘Apex Legends’ Weapon Leaked

According to a new leak, Apex Legends’ next weapon will be added to the game sooner than previously thought.

This week, the battle royale game from Respawn Entertainment added its first new weapon, a energy rifle called HAVOC that packs quite the punch. And if you thought this meant we wouldn’t be getting a new gun for awhile, well, you’re wrong. Maybe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back when the HAVOC first leaked, it leaked alongside L-STAR, a light machine gun. At the time, it was thought the gun would be added alongside HAVOC, but obviously that didn’t happen. That said, it sounds like it won’t very far behind.

According to the data miners over at Gaming Intel, the L-STAR will be added into the game in a couple weeks on March 2.

As for the proof behind the claims, Gaming Intel dug up files which mention what appears to be some coded references to when the L-STAR will release.

In the game’s files where the two weapons are listed there’s a number 20 next to HAVOC and 30 next to L-STAR. Now, what makes these numbers interesting is that HAVOC released on February 20, which has people thinking that L-STAR will release on the 30. The only problem, there’s no such thing as February 30, as the month only goes to the 28. And this where Gaming Intel is getting March 2nd from.

Of course, this should be taken with a healthy number of grains of salt. It seems more likely the numbers next to the two weapons in the game’s files mean something else, and the fact that HAVOC released on the 20 is purely coincidental.

Given the two weapons leaked together, you’d assume they’d released somewhat close to each other though. And given that Apex Legend’s first battle pass is coming next month, I wouldn’t be surprised if the L-STAR comes alongside it.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch or Mobile port, however, the former has been teased, while the latter seems like an inevitability.

For more coverage on Apex Legends, click here.