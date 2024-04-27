New Fallout 4 Quest Gives Players Broken Weapons

The next-gen Fallout 4 update for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 platforms added some new Creation Club content for players to try out for free. One of those quests is called "When Pigs Fly," and completing it nets Fallout 4 players some pretty broken weapons. Unfortunately for Fallout 4 players, "broken" in this context means "not working at all" as opposed to a gun that spits out billions of ports of damage, so if you haven't done the quest already during your fresh or existing playthrough, you might want to wait until Bethesda fixes it before you take it on.

When Pigs Fly is one of several quests that'll pop up automatically in Fallout 4 after you've downloaded the new update. It tasks players with visiting a merchant's workshop near Kendall Hospital and Greenetech Genetics, and once you complete it, you get the Makeshift Weapons Pack. That bundle of items comes with unique weapons like a launcher that shoots saw blades and a Fat Man that fires off piggy banks, but those are proving to be a bit underwhelming right now due to the quest's issues.

Posts like the one below can be found right now throughout the Fallout 4 subreddit and on other social media platforms with players wondering why their Makeshift Weapons Pack loot looks so strange. When using the Nail Gun, Baseball Launcher, Saw Blade Launcher, and the Piggy Bank Fat Man, players have been experiencing big exclamation marks showing up where their weapons should be. In some cases, the weapons shoot out big red exclamations as if they were gag guns from Borderlands games. The workshop you're supposed to visit is also bugged for many with red markings plastered all over the interior of the location in some cases. In perhaps the most egregious of issues, the weapon models literally aren't even showing up when in players' hands.

It should really go without saying then that this quest probably isn't worth doing right now until you know that it's been fixed by Bethesda. Sure, you can go ahead and add the Makeshift Weapons Pack items to your inventory for future use, but you won't really get anything out of them right now unless you're one of the lucky ones that gets functional weapons from this quest. It seems that those on the Xbox platform are experiencing the majority of the issues, so if you're on the PS5 or PC platforms, you may get lucky and be able to actually use these.

This problem with the When Pigs Fly quest is just one of several issues Fallout 4 players have discovered in the wake of the next-gen update. Those playing on PC platforms like Steam are unhappy with the fact that the update broke mods and saved games while not really doing much beneficial in the process, and those players on the PS5 platform have expressed frustration with the fact that the people who got the game via PS Plus previously aren't able to get the PS5 version until Bethesda fixes that issue.