Planned Stardew Valley Mod Will Introduce Baldur's Gate 3 Characters

A Baldur's Gate 3 fan artist Xun, with the handle XunHe1145 on X has put together a group of fellow artists to build a mod for a Stardew Valley and Baldur's Gate 3 crossover. The ambitious mod, called Baldur's Village, seeks to add an entirely new location inspired by Baldur's Gate, allowing Stardew Valley players the chance to interact with these beloved characters in their villages in the popular farming sim created by Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone, which is already a popular title to mod.

The announcement from Xun reads:

"Hi, let me introduce to you our new crazy project. We are making a Stardew Valley mod that will include a new map and residents from Baldur's Gate 3. The characters we are currently working on include Astarion, Shadowheart, Gale and Halsin. Astarion is only one dateable character, and he will have unique romance plot. We are just a small team of amateurs, so speed is limited, but we will try to make more dateable characters if we could," adding later, "Currently we are a small team of three people, responsible for art, coding, and script. We will regularly release our progress on platforms. We strive to release the first part of the content on Nexus before the first anniversary of the release of BG3."

(Photo: Mod Developer Team [XunHe1145], ConcernedApe)

Baldur's Village

The announcement also notes the work completed on the mod so far includes:

An independent map of Baldur's Village



4 different styles of buildings



Art work of Astarion, Shadowheart, and Gale



And while the announcement only mentioned four characters by name, Xun has provided additional information since. Replying to the original post, Xun further states, "To answer all the questions about the main characters: they'll all be there, but my Apple Pencil needs more time." Additionally, they also confirmed that Tiefling wizard NPC Rolan will be present as well, unsurprising given Rolan's popularity.

Responding to one of the many offers to volunteer on the project, Xun stated that "In order to keep the unity of style, we will keep the current team on the art and script, but we do need the support of translators. We are simplified Chinese and traditional Chinese native speakers, which makes it difficult for us to translate the lines vividly in other languages, so in the future we will provide our files and appeal volunteers to translate it into more languages."

What the team behind the project didn't include was any mention of a timeline for Baldur's Village's release, and as noted this team only consists of three people so it could take some time, but it will absolutely be worth the wait. And it sounds like if you'd like to be involved in helping the mod get ready for release, you should be on the lookout for potential translator opportunities on Xun's X.

