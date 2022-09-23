Apex Legends Developer Calls for Players to Stop Harassing Employees

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has issued a fairly pointed statement telling players to stop harassing members of the development team. While the developer is also behind the previously released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, among others, the implication seems to be that this is targeted at people specifically harassing members of the Apex Legends team.

"Recently, we have seen increased harassment towards members of our development team," a statement shared late last night on the official Respawn Entertainment Twitter account reads. "We welcome community input, however, the line between constructive feedback and the harassment of our dev team cannot be crossed."

"We want to remind our players that we have a zero tolerance policy for threats and the harassment of our developers," the statement from Respawn Entertainment continues. "We will take appropriate action to ensure the health and safety of our team. We love hearing feedback and will continue to work alongside our community to foster a respectful, collaborative environment, and uphold the competitive integrity of our game."

It's unclear if there was some particular incident that instigated Respawn to step in and issue this statement. It's not the first time that a video game developer has said something about the way players have been treating employees this year, however. God of War Ragnarok developer Santa Monica Studio asked everyone to treat each other with respect, for example, back in July following rumors of news about the video game not panning out.

Broadly speaking, Apex Legends Season 14, or "Hunted," is currently available with Vantage as the game's newest Legend. Apex Legends itself is currently available, free to play, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Other Respawn Entertainment video games include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the developer in general right here.

