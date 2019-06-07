Apex Legends Teasing Big Map Changes

Apex Legends Season 2 is almost here and it looks like it’s going to address the issues players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC have had with the battle royale game recently: a lack of content. But rather than wait for Season 2 to roll around, Respawn Entertainment is teasing some of the changes players can expect: including map changes, which it previously teased earlier this year. At the time it was unclear how notable these changes would be though, but now it looks like there’s going to be at least a few notable additions and subtractions.

If you haven’t played any Apex Legends this week, construction materials have been popping up at different parts of the map, suggesting, well, something is about to be built. That or the big boys needed more cover to not to constantly soak bullets. There’s building materials by Bridges, Skull Town, and more, suggesting some popular locations will be changed in the upcoming season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tomorrow, Season 2 will be revealed during EA Play, where we presumably will hear about map changes, new weapons, the game’s next character, and more. There’s even some expecting the Season to go live, and while this is possible, it probably won’t happen. That said, it will probably launch sometime this month.

Of all the changes they could make, I honestly think map changes are the least important. There’s still some bug and design fixes that need to be fixed. The game has a content problem, and while map changes will go a long way at first, after a week people will be back to complaining if the game’s larger content and slow update issues aren’t addressed first or alongside said map changes.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, but we do know a mobile port is currently in the works.

For more news, media, and information on the battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of Apex Legends by clicking right here. And make sure to check back in tomorrow for all the latest on the title.